HELENA — Not even a strict pitch count could stop Hunter Lindgren from tossing a complete game gem Wednesday night at Kindrick Legion Stadium, as the Senators (7-3) cruised by the Great Falls Chargers 11-1 in six innings.
Lindgren never lost his cool. He stayed calm after a duck-snort single with two outs put the Chargers in front during the top of the first. He didn't bat an eyelash when his defense committed three errors. Lindgren simply continued executing pitches and pounding the strike zone.
"I was just making sure I stayed calm and didn't rush myself," he said. "Just taking in the situation and slowing down really helped me locate my pitches well."
The Helena Capital senior looked like he'd been there before. And he has, which is why coach Jon Burnett was pleased to see him and the rest of the staff pitching and at a high level to start the season.
"We're happy with what our pitchers are doing," Burnett said. "They're guys that threw quite a few innings for us last year. Lindgren threw 50-plus innings for us last year. So we kind of expected that he's going to pound the strike zone and give us a shot when he competes out there.
But yeah, we're happy with what we're getting so far. We're still on that pitch count, but we're getting pretty close to getting through that part of the season."
Lindgren's final line included four hits, one unearned run, four strikeouts and one walk.
The Senators also turned three double plays.
Having an offense that scores 11 runs doesn't hurt, either.
Matt Burton continued his recent tear. He's 9-for-15 over his last four games after starting the season without a hit in three games. Burton finished Wednesday night 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a pair of runs scored, bringing his average up to .455 with a 1.117 OPS.
"Just getting live at-bats and being comfortable in the box ... once I saw that first hit fall, it was all systems go from there," he said.
Speaking of guys who are completely dialed in, Chase Nielsen is now hitting .480 with an OPS of 1.434. He went 3-for-3 with three doubles and two RBIs against the Chargers.
"I've definitely been hitting well these past few games," Nielsen said through his new mustache that he recently brought to life with Just for Men. "So lately I've been focusing on hitting the fastball, and I think that the died mustache is the final touch to the confidence at the plate."
Keatan Clark had two hits and scored the only run for Great Falls.
Helena will try to win its fourth in a row when it hosts Bitterroot on Monday at 4 p.m.
