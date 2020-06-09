HELENA — The Senators took care of business Tuesday in non-conference action at Kindrick Legion Field. They swept a double-header with the Bitterroot Bucs, 6-0 and 13-2.
"We had a week off since our last game so it was good to get back out there," said Helena coach Jon Burnett. "You could see with our pitchers; we were just going two innings at a time and keeping them on a pitch count. I thought they did a great job attacking the zone.
The games were originally scheduled for Monday, but rain pushed them back a day.
The only blemish in the box score for Helena, in both games, was in the error column. Other than adding to the pitch total, the hiccups weren't costly.
"In the field, other than a few miscues, I thought we put together a couple really good games," Burnett said. "Defensively, I think we're pretty solid. We just tend to have that let-down-type-thing. That causes our pitchers to throw a couple extra 10-15 pitches an inning. We'd like to get that defense tightened up just a little bit, but our pitchers are throwing strikes. Hitters are aggressive in the box and we like where things are at right now."
Offense has not been at a premium for the Senators (9-3) to start the year. And with conference play starting Sunday, they've added another productive bat to the lineup.
Brady Anderson, who was recovering from a dislocated shoulder until last Wednesday, went 1-for-2 with a run scored during the first game. He went 1-for-2 with a double in the second game. He also tacked on an RBI and another run scored.
Anderson, who made his season debut last week with walk-up music from The Lion King, now comes to the plate serenaded by Outkast's Ms. Jackson. And he is for real.
"I'm just sitting fastball," Anderson said. "If I get one I like I'm going to swing at it. That's been pretty much it."
While Lion King is a fan favorite, he said not to expect him to switch it up anytime soon.
On a day when Helena pitching gave up just two runs in two games, the runs were charged to staff ace Ethan Keintz.
Baseball's funny that way.
Keintz, however, made up for it at the dish. During the double-header he went 2-for-5 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs.
Chase Nielsen, Peyton Witham and Victor Scott combined for four shutout innings in a run-rule-shortened second game.
Nielsen smacked his team-best sixth double of the season.
In his final game with the Senators, Air Force Academy-bound Kadyn Craigle threw out two runners at second base; one attempting to stretch a single into a double and another trying to steal. At the plate Craigle was 0-for-2 with an RBI, a walk and a run scored.
Cy Miller, Tyler Tenney and Eamon Burke mowed down the Bucs during the first game. Scott was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs.
The Senators' begin league play in Billings on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.
