The Helena Trap Club put on the state trap shoot on Aug. 26-30. Cooperation between health officials and shooters was paramount, a release from the organization said.
Shooters ranged from age 11 to 87 and there were a variety of categories. The handicap state championship was won by Hayden Sowa of Great Falls, who is just 11 years old. Mike Zaragoza of Kalispell won doubles. Ciaran O'Neil of Kalispell won singles.
Janea Best of Columbia Falls and Bruce Bradley also recorded strong outings.
