HELENA – Jimmy Wollenberg loves cars.
“Many people have an interest in cars, but they don't quite set Land speed records,” says Jimmy Wollenberg, 68.
Touché.
Growing up in northern New Jersey, Wollenberg remembers pouring through issues of Hot Rod Magazine.
“I always developed an interest in Bonneville itself,” he says.
Bonneville refers to the Bonneville Salt Flats, a region located northeast of Wendover, Utah. Its vast, wide-open, flat surface makes it a haven for gearheads with a desire to drive fast. Many land speed records are set at the salt flats, and often at an event called Bonneville Speed Week. Speed Week is organized and put on by a land speed racing organization called the Southern California Timing Association.
Of course it seems natural that Wollenberg as his crew decided that they needed to make a pilgrimage to these hallowed grounds.
“It just became a place to go run cars because it’s just wide-open and they could put on these land speed events,” Wollenberg says. “So Bonneville is very, very historic in the hot rod community. It is the Mecca of speed.”
Wollenberg first attended Bonneville Speed Week in 2019 with friends Dave DeJong and Chris Kuntz, both from Bozeman, but it turned out to be a disappointment. Some unfavorable weather had moved through the area and washed out the salt, which made racing conditions very poor.
This is a known risk at Bonneville, so the crew decided to make another trip in 2020.
The group grew quite a bit. In addition to Kuntz and DeJong, Wollenberg was joined by Shawn Brodowy, Morgan Wolfe, Jeff Holman and Bob Kuntz. Brodowy is from East Helena and Morgan Wolfe is from Helena. Holman is from Whitehall and Bob Kuntz resides in Kingman, Arizona.
“The salt is usually fairly firm but it’s really unpredictable,” Wollenberg explains. “From year to year it really varies. It really has an effect on the overall running – the speeds that are achieved. This year the salt was really good. It was hard, it was smooth, it was easy to grade out.”
Wollenberg and his crew, Flying Rose Racing, went on to set a new land speed record of 173.429 mph within in the "D" (under 305 cubic inches) engine class Blown on Gas in a Rear Modified Roadster (D/BGRMR). The old record set in 2018 was 164.432. Wollenberg, the car’s driver, ran a top speed of 180.690 as a record qualifying run on the 3-mile course and 166.169 for the return run to beat the old record by 9 mph.
“In the world of car geeks and gear heads, Bonneville is the cat’s meow,” Wollenberg says.
The Independent Record caught up with Wollenberg for an interview about his preparation and time at the 72nd annual Bonneville Speed Week.
IR: How did all of you meet?
JW: I’ve known Morgan and Dave from playing hockey together. And then Chris and Jeff were friends of Dave. I’ll back up a little bit here.
So Dave and Chris had gone with me (to Bonneville), and then this year they came back. Jeff Holeman is a friend of theirs, so he joined the crew. And then Bob, Chris’ dad, decided to come up and see it and then he ended up helping us out. So he became part of the crew.
IR: Did you feel like you guys could break the record you were going for before you got there? Or was it a surprise?
JW: So there's a place here in Helena called Advanced Engine, and I want them to get some recognition here, so Jason and Al at Advanced Engines here in Helena built my motor.
And this is how this breaks down. The type of car puts it into a particular class. So different cars are in different classes and my car is a rear modified Roadster. Just the back portion of my car is actually a '27 Ford Roadster body, steel body.
And then it's all mounted onto a tubular racing chassis. Anyway, so then you have engine classes within those car classes and all the engine classes are the same throughout. So we ran in the D-engine class, which was under 305 cubic inches. So we built the motor to fit into that class, we built it into a 304-cubic-inch motor.
In order to run in the D class, you got to be under 305 cubic inch. In the B class, you got to be under 400 cubic inches, for example. So that's where you're running and then there are records in those classes. So we were going after that record in the D, and we're supercharged so we're blown on gas, not fuel, and that was the record. So we built this motor to go after that particular record.
We felt we could beat the record if all the stars aligned. The salt was good, the weather was good, the car was running right, everything. We felt we could get there and that we could beat it.
IR: How do you practice?
JW: You really can’t because cars like mine – you can’t just take them out and drive them. You need a really smooth surface and you need some distance. So it’s not just something you can take out on the road.
When we got to Bonneville – so this is the first time we’ve run that car. First run was just a low-speed, feel-it-out, check-everything-out, shakedown run. And then every pass we made, I just stepped it up and stepped it up … faster and faster.
IR: When is the car assembled?
JW: The car is built and ready to run (before heading out). There’s a big pit area where all the teams have their trailers, their cars and everybody’s working on their cars … tweaking on them, changing this and changing that. Some teams will change engines. They’ll blow an engine and they’ll have a backup engine, and they’ll put it in. And there's motorcycles. Speed week is motorcycles and cars as well, but the majority of it is cars. But yeah, there's a huge pit area, so we would work on the car, you put the race tires on it when you get there.
Once your car race ready, it goes through a technical inspection. These technicians show up and they go over the car to make sure everything is up to the rule book standards as far as safety, fire systems in place, the fire bottles are full, the seat belts meet right, everything. They go through the car with a fine tooth comb.
And then they make you do a bailout. So you have to get in the car, fully race suited up, belted in, and then you have to perform what they call a bailout. They tell you, "Okay, start shutting down the system," and there's a procedure. They watch you do it, and then you have to get out of the car on your own, and then they sign off. Then you're good to go.
IR: When you set this record, is it just a measure of your top speed?
JW: So there's a current record, let's say it's 165, for an example. The record we were after was 164. So as soon as you run faster than that current record, that becomes a qualifying run, if you want it to be. If you went 168, but you think you got more in it and you want to, you want to bump that qualifying run up there pretty far. Once we hit the 180, I call it a good for qualifying run, then you have to back it up. So you have to run two times over, and your average has to be over the existing record.
After our first run where we qualified it, then your car goes into impound. You can't make any major changes to your car when it's in impound, and you only have an hour to work on it. And then it sits there. They release those cars to you the following morning, and all the cars that are in impound are qualifiers. They take them to the start and they run them first thing in the morning, before anybody else runs, because it's cooler, it's just ... it's a prime time to run. So then, that next run, I knew we pretty much had the record in hand, I didn't want to hurt the engine or do anything, so I only ran 166, 167.
