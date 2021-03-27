BUTTE — Sean O'Malley was almost reluctant to throw the official knockout blow at 3:52 in the third round of his bantamweight bout at UFC 260 in Las Vegas ... almost.
The Helena native moves to 13-1 in his UFC career after winning his first fight back after suffering an ankle injury during his loss to Chito Vera in August.
O'Malley used a litany of kicks to weaken his opponent throughout the fight.
The fight was scheduled for a maximum of three rounds, and few UFC fans expected it to go the distance since both fighters are known as potent strikers.
Everything looked like a done deal late in the first round. O'Malley knocked Almeida down with two minutes left. O'Malley backed off thinking the fight would be stopped, even though he had a chance to pounce on Almeida and finish the fight. It's likely this sequence affected the ending of the match.
The show went on.
O'Malley's length gave him a clear advantage. Almeida never looked comfortable.
During the second round, O'Malley continued weakening Almeida with kicks to the legs and body, but also absorbed some blows from the Sau Paulo, Brazil, native. O'Malley lost his footing and found himself on his back during the final 20 seconds of the round, but he was able to fend off any damage.
In the final round, O'Malley continued connecting with his low kicks. He was able to land another clean punch to Almedia's head, knocking him down a second time. O'Malley could see that Almedia was hurt, but the fight still wasn't called, so the "Suga Show" did what he had to do. After landing another menacing blow, bouncing Almedia's head off the mat, the fight was stopped.
