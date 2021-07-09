The "Suga Show" will be back in action Saturday night as Helena's Sean O'Malley will take part in UFC 264.
While O'Malley will be facing a different opponent than originally expected. He will be up against UFC newcomer Kris Moutinho (9-4). O'Malley, who is part of the main card at UFC 264, an event that features Conor McGregor, was originally expected to fight Louis Smolka, who was forced to pull out due to a staph infection last week.
That left a short amount of time to find a new opponent for O'Malley (13-1), a highly-touted bantamweight prospect but he settled on Moutinho among a slew of different last-minute options.
The Helena native will be looking for his second consecutive win after he knocked out Thomas Almeida back in March at UFC 260. That was O'Malley's first win since being injured during his loss to Chito Vera last August, which is still the only loss of his UFC career.
UFC 264 will take place Saturday in Las Vegas. The fight will air live on ESPN+, and the main card starts at 8 p.m local time.
