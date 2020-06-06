Sean O'Malley (12-0) lived up to the hype and made quick work of Eddie Wineland on Saturday night during the first match of the main card at UFC 250 in Las Vegas.
"I think that was worth 100 G's, rather than 50 G's," O'Malley, 25, said to Joe Rogan after the fight.
All it took was a slight faint of a right hand uppercut, another fake with the left and then O'Malley came over the top with a big right hand that knocked Wineland out, and left him motionless for at least a minute.
"I think I have the best striking in the MMA," the Helena native said. "I know it sounds silly because I haven't fought that many guys but I'll continue to do this throughout my career."
O'Malley casually turned his back and walked away after landing the devastating blow. He knew it was over before Wineland hit the mat.
The bantamweight fight, scheduled for a maximum of three rounds, at the UPC APEX lasted a total of one minute and 54 seconds.
Wineland (24-14-1) is a seasoned veteran who held the bantamweight title in the World Extreme Cagefighting before the WEC merged with UFC. O'Malley was 8 years old when Wineland made his debut.
"There's a lot of things to like about this guy," Joe Rogan said of O'Malley before the fight. "His length ... he uses those long kicks and punches in a spectacular fashion."
"People are drawn to Sean O'Malley," Daniel Cormier added.
It's unclear what is next for O'Malley, however it certainly sounds like he will be a more expensive booking.
"I don't know what's next," O'Malley said. "I'm going to sit down and talk with the UFC, hopefully renegotiate my contract like I was supposed to do last time and figure out what's next."
