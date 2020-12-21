MILES CITY — Tyler Tenney, a shortstop with the Helena Senators, has signed to join the baseball program at Miles Community College for the 2021-22 school year.
The 6-foot-2 Tenney is a student at Helena Capital, where he also plays basketball.
Besides playing shortstop and pitcher for the Senators, Tenney also competes for Big Sky Baseball during the fall.
"Tyler is one of the best, if not the best, shortstops in Montana," MCC head coach Jeff Brabant said in a press release. "He does everything that we want in an infielder. He has great feet, hands and arm action. He is that type of player that thinks a pitch and a play in advance, knows where to be, what to do, and those tangibles are hard to teach."
