BAKER — The Montana High School Rodeo Association State Finals will get under way this coming week at the Fallon County Arena, with berths to nationals up for grabs.
The competition will begin on Tuesday with the boys and girls cutting and reining cow horse events and will continue on Wednesday.
For the remaining events, there will be a first round, second round and championship go-round beginning on Thursday.
The events will include goat tying, steer wrestling, bareback riding, pole bending, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, breakaway roping, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
The first and second rounds for many of the events will begin at 9 a.m. both Thursday and Friday. The championship go-round is scheduled for a noon start on Saturday.
The top four year-end points leaders in each event will qualify for nationals, which will be held in Lincoln, Nebraska, July 18-24.
Away from the arena, there will be shooting competition on Wednesday, with the top four finishers in light rifle and trap also moving on to nationals.
The current rodeo standings are are available at mhsra.com, under finals, with all-around and event leaders.
Results from the state finals will be updated on the website as the rounds conclude.
