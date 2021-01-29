Missoula's Quinn Wolferman will return to X Games Aspen this weekend to compete in the Men's Ski Big Air and Ski Knuckle Huck events.
The Ski Big Air field will compete on Saturday, Jan. 30 starting at 6 p.m. MST. It's available to view on the X Games Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok and ESPN app. There will be an encore airing of the contest from 8:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m. on ESPN.
Ski Knuckle Huck will be Sunday, Jan. 31 on ESPN during their 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. broadcast. Wolferman was a part of the inaugural version of this event in 2020 where he landed a spot on the podium and a bronze medal.
This year's event will be closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.