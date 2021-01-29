Missoula's Quinn Wolferman will return to X Games Aspen this weekend to compete in the Men's Ski Big Air and Ski Knuckle Huck events.

The Ski Big Air field will compete on Saturday, Jan. 30 starting at 6 p.m. MST. It's available to view on the X Games Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok and ESPN app. There will be an encore airing of the contest from 8:00 p.m. -10:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Ski Knuckle Huck will be Sunday, Jan. 31 on ESPN during their 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. broadcast. Wolferman was a part of the inaugural version of this event in 2020 where he landed a spot on the podium and a bronze medal. 

This year's event will be closed to the public due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Load comments