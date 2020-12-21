MILES CITY — Macy Limberhand, a 5-foot-8 utility player for Huntley Project, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Miles Community College.

Limberhand is the first signee of the 2021 recruiting class, MCC coach Chase Soennichsen said in a press release.

Limberhand was a part of two state championship teams at Huntley Project. The 2020 Red Devils finished second.

She has been a three-time academic all-state selection and a two-time letter winner in golf.

Limberhand plans to major in nursing at MCC.

