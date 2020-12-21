MILES CITY — Macy Limberhand, a 5-foot-8 utility player for Huntley Project, has signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at Miles Community College.
Limberhand is the first signee of the 2021 recruiting class, MCC coach Chase Soennichsen said in a press release.
Limberhand was a part of two state championship teams at Huntley Project. The 2020 Red Devils finished second.
She has been a three-time academic all-state selection and a two-time letter winner in golf.
Limberhand plans to major in nursing at MCC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.