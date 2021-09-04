BILLINGS — The three-game winning streak of the Billings Mustangs came to an end Saturday night with the Idaho Falls Chukars winning 13-2 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.

The visitors amassed 18 hits, including home runs by Steve Barmakian, Matt Feinstein and Tyler Wyatt.

Barmakian batted 4 for 6 with three RBIs. He had a double to go along with his home run.

The Chukars led 6-0 after 5 1/2 innings. They upped that to 10-2 with a four-run seventh.

Billings finished with eight hits, with Aaron Bond and Freddy Achecar accounting for two apiece. Marcus Skundrich hit a double and had two RBIs.

Idaho Falls pitcher Joe Slocum didn't allow a run in 6.1 innings and earned the win.

The Mustangs (24-19, 42-49) and Chukars (21-22, 55-36) will meet again on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.

Billings remained one game behind Missoula in the second-half Northern Division standings.

