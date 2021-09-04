BILLINGS — The three-game winning streak of the Billings Mustangs came to an end Saturday night with the Idaho Falls Chukars winning 13-2 in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
The visitors amassed 18 hits, including home runs by Steve Barmakian, Matt Feinstein and Tyler Wyatt.
Barmakian batted 4 for 6 with three RBIs. He had a double to go along with his home run.
The Chukars led 6-0 after 5 1/2 innings. They upped that to 10-2 with a four-run seventh.
Billings finished with eight hits, with Aaron Bond and Freddy Achecar accounting for two apiece. Marcus Skundrich hit a double and had two RBIs.
Idaho Falls pitcher Joe Slocum didn't allow a run in 6.1 innings and earned the win.
The Mustangs (24-19, 42-49) and Chukars (21-22, 55-36) will meet again on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.
Billings remained one game behind Missoula in the second-half Northern Division standings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.