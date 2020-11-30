MILES CITY — Alex Carr, a pitcher from Idaho Falls, Idaho, has signed to play for the Miles Community College softball program this spring, according to Pioneer coach Shawna Juarez.
"On the mound, her performances during the club season were lights out," Juarez said in a press release. "Additionally, she is an offensive threat and can help us at the plate as well.
"With her persistence to being successful and hard work, Alex will contribute in many ways."
