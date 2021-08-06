BILLINGS — Kicking up dust while chasing her dreams, Flora Big Hair (High Hawk) was breaking trail in Crow Country in the late 1990s. On these blistering routes, High Hawk — respectful, relentless and perseverant — found her first love.
Running fast.
Now 44, High Hawk looks back at her years as one of the nation’s best runners to come out of the Big Sky Country in the last three decades. She is one of 16 inductees in the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame this year for her contributions as a runner at Hardin High School in the early 1990s.
Relentless family work ethic
High Hawk credits her dad for her competitive drive, relentless kick and love for the sport.
“My dad, Pete Big Hair Sr., was the biggest motivator early on in my running career,” High Hawk said. “He was always encouraging me to do better than the last race I competed in. As tough as he was on us, he was our biggest fan.”
High Hawk said there was no offseason. Her dad kept her and her brothers practicing year-round.
“The goal was to catch one another, he would drop us off at intervals,” High Hawk recalled. “I remember him shouting at me, 'DON’T LET THEM CATCH YOU!' ”
They never did.
High Hawk got a jump start on the competition. She competed as a sixth-grader at the junior high level.
The early opportunity set the tone for her three-year high school dominance and undefeated streak for the Hardin Bulldogs.
When it was race time. High Hawk was prepared and her dad brought the strategy.
“He had my race down to a science in terms of where I needed to be with my legs and distance. We meant business when it came to competing,” High Hawk said.
Making her mark
At 16, High Hawk made a name for herself nationally. She competed at the Junior Nationals in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she won the girls 3,000-meter title in 10 minutes, 29.03 seconds.
High Hawk’s 29-year-old Montana 3-mile course record (17:39.0) set in 1992 is holding strong. The three-time Class A state champion’s 1992 and 1993 state performances top the all-time lists at 17:39 and 17:47.
High Hawk made an appearance in Sports Illustrated "Faces In The Crowd" on Feb 7, 1994. Then 17, she was recognized for three state championships.
High Hawk’s most memorable race was in her sophomore year against Class A Colstrip.
“I went off course and I got lost! I was so anxious and scared. I had yet to lose a race,” High Hawk remembers. “But my competitive, never-say-die drive kicked in and I had the best time of my career that race. I finished in 17.31 seconds.”
High Hawk said her times would not have been what they were without some stellar competition.
“You’re only as good as your competition,” she said. “My competition wasn’t too shabby.”
Four-time Class B state champion Ruby Yellowtail put up some competitive numbers against High Hawk and Laura Swogger represented a strong Miles City team.
Change of pace
By High Hawk’s 1994 junior year campaign, after six years of competition, the undefeated runner received some life-changing news.
She was going to be a mother.
“I was heartbroken. I couldn’t be the focused runner I once was. My mind was now and forever on the well being of my children,” she said. “Having a child changed my life. I was no longer just a runner with my focus on a race. I was a first time mother with my focus only on my baby.”
High Hawk ended her career on a high note.
In one of her last races as a high school star, High Hawk shared one her finest finishes with a close companion.
She won the 1,600-meter race at state while she was three months pregnant.
“My dad always tells a great story of my first-born winning a state title with me,” High Hawk said.
Ultimate comeback
In 2001, High Hawk would make a return to competitive grace. She entered the Ultimate Warrior competition in Crow Agency.
The race consists of three segments: a horseback ride, canoeing and distance running. The women have a team of three; the men compete as individuals in all three. The race is held annually during Crow Native Days.
“There was a buzz going around that there was a push to bring back all the great runners and athletes to compete against one another in a big who’s who,” High Hawk said. ” I would be called to compete in the Ultimate Warrior.”
The race gained regional attention. Tribal competitors from all over the United States competed.
“I knew heard there was some girls who were fast, Flora fast, and I was not about to hand over my title that day,” High Hawk said. “Hearing my name in competition brought back a feeling I hadn’t felt in a while. So I made the call.”
High Hawk called her dad.
“We went right back to basics. I felt the years of fatigue weighing in at first, but I trusted my dad’s coaching. He never failed me when it came to scouting the course, I knew my competition,” she said.
The race began with High Hawk and Co. struggling to find pace.
“Our canoer, Tysha Big Hair, came in ninth place and we were so many minutes behind the first-place runner, Marzha Fritzler (Daughter of late Del Fritzler, 2009 IAHOF inductee), from Plenty Coups. She was the runner to beat,” High Hawk remembers. “The distance to catch her was about 400 yards. I gave that race by far my greatest go.”
According to High Hawk, she narrowly caught Fritzler in the final lengths to capture the girls title only to have the team disqualified for unspecified reasons.
The race to this day remains controversial.
“The horseback rider, Nancy Half, fell off and broke her wrist. We gave everything we had in that race. We were the old guard taking care of business one last time. Afterwards we all made a trip to the ER for fluids,“ High Hawk said with a laugh.
The mother of five has been married to Lyle Takes Gun for five years. High Hawk works for Northern Engineering and Consulting Inc. in Billings.
She still stays in shape taking in a few races a year, but it is all for fun these days, High Hawk said.
“It takes a lot of work. I was never satisfied. I wanted to better myself. I had the support of my family, my grandparents' dedication, my brothers giving chase and my dad to push me,” she said. "When I got the call for the nomination I was in complete shock. It took a couple days for it all to sink in. I am honored to be selected as in this years Hall ofFame class."
