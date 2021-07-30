BUTTE — It took the crowd a little while to get warmed up.
But once the fights were ready to get underway, it was game on at Butte's Brawls and Kickstart Days.
The festival featured seven bare-knuckle boxing matches refereed by Russ "Big Daddy" Anderson.
For the most part, the fights were quick and punches immediately drew blood. Every clean blow was staggering, as boxing without gloves leaves hardly any margin for error.
"Ooo"s and "Aww"s echoed throughout the crowd as the atmosphere grew livelier with each shiner, bloody nose and fat lip.
Thomas Allison defeats Manuel Moreira by TKO
Allison, an Anaconda PD detective, peppered his opponent with jabs to the body early on and eventually connected with a punch that put the Sheridan, Wyoming, fighter through the ropes midway through the first round. The punch opened up a wound on Moreira's face, and the fight was stopped after a quick examination of Moreira by ringside medical personnel.
Gabriel Lopez defeats Jerald Gregori by KO
This fight had the hit of the night so far. Great Falls' Gregori was not keeping his hands up and he paid for it. After getting knocked down in the early going, he walked into a finishing blow from Bozeman's Lopez soon after. Gregori stayed down for about three minutes after the final bell, but was able to walk off under his own power.
Julian Hendrickson defeats Daniel Holdaway by TKO
Both fighters came out throwing haymakers. Hendrickson, of Bozeman, used his patience to his advantage. He absorbed Holdaway's early onslaught and just weathered the storm. Once Hendrickson had thrown his early barrage of punches, he was exhausted. All Hendrickson needed to do was connect a few times and Anaconda's Holdaway was toast.
Erik Lopez defeats Seth Wallace by unanimous decision
Deemed the fight of the night by organizer Monty Klistoff, it was also the only fight to enter the second round. It eventually went the distance. The first round was all Lopez, but Bozeman's Wallace was able to withstand the attack. During the second round, Lopez connected with a punch that seemed to injure his left hand. Lopez, of Anaconda, threw mostly jabs and connected with quite a few during the third round, but Wallace continued to hang tough and pick his spots. Both fighters put it all on the line during the fourth and final round, as neither seemed to want to leave it up to the judges.
The match went to the scoresheets, and with blood now smattered across the ring floor, it was announced that Lopez won by unanimous decision.
Sterling Lenz defeats Travis Karppinen by KO
Lenz, from Tulsa Oklahoma, floored Karppinen right after the opening bell. Karppinen got to his feet but Lenz's power was overwhelming. About 10 seconds later, Lenz clocked Karppinen with another thundering blow that left the Detroit fight flat on his face and down for the count.
Bryan Cromer defeats Shawn Nikkila by KO
During the co-main event, Miami's Cromer ended "Tiny" Nikkila's night rather quickly. The two heavyweights traded punches but Cromer's final blow landed clean, and the fight was stopped before the end of the first round.
Timmy Mason defeats Chris Barnes by TKO
During the evening's main event, Helena's Mason made quick work of Barnes, of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mason wore the first punch of the match, clean across the face, but seemed unbothered. He proceeded to knock down Barnes three times before the end of the first round, and the fight was stopped after the third knockdown. Mason indicated that he may have broken his hand with the final blow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.