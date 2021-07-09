EAST HELENA - Bulls and broncs were ridden and calves were roped on Friday night as the NRA Rodeo returned to East Helena for its 57th installment after missing last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Helena native, Sam Petersen, kicked off a perfect night for the event by putting together a 76-point ride in the bareback event. Sam also competed in the steer wrestling on Friday, but was not credited with a time. His mother Tara, however, finished fourth in the ladies barrel race with a time of 18.45.
“There’s nothing better. We’ve been prepping our kids for this day since they were little and tiny,” Tara said. “Just to see his success and be alongside him, it means a lot.”
Tara said her son, who is a senior in high school, has been bareback riding for about five years.
“It’s amazing,” Tara said of having the rodeo back in East Helena. “Rodeos bring so much to our communities and just to be able to have it back again -- people come from all over the state to watch -- so I think it’s a godsend.”
Bozeman’s Brice Patterson finished just behind Sam with a score of 74 after entering the night leading the NRA standings in the bareback. It took a re-ride to achieve that score, wiping out a 63.
“I’ve been having some troubles with myself and the way I’ve been riding,” Patterson said. “My first horse was a little young and a little fresh. I messed up some things on that horse, too. This re-ride horse, I just came out there focusing back on the basics. Just hammering back to the front-end and fast feet and I think that helped slow down the ride a little bit.”
Patterson said he understands the target that comes with leading the points at this stage in the season, so to be riding in a familiar arena helped in his performance on Friday.
“I’ve won the high school rodeo out of this arena,” Patterson said. “I’ve won steer wrestling in this arena in the high school rodeo. I’ve been here for lots of fun rodeos, one of my first team roping jackpots was here. It feels great to come back to a favorite spot, and especially since I’m in Bozeman this is close to home. I’m so glad to be back to these rodeos that no one was having last year.”
In front of packed bleachers of people happy to see the event making its return, the team roping pair of Dillon Johnson and Gavin Beattie turned in the fastest time of 4.3 seconds. Paige Rasmussen of Bozeman broke the three-second plateau in ladies breakaway roping with a 2.9-second effort and Belgrade’s Jaden Whitman clocked a 3.9-second run in the steer wrestling event.
Qwint Stroh from Dickinson, North Dakota, claimed the fastest time in saddle bronc and Rachel Ward from Philipsburg was the lone lady in the barrel racing event to break 18 seconds with a time of 17.73.
With the sun setting over the mountains, bull riding capped the events on Friday. After the first handful of riders failed to set a qualifying mark, Livingston’s Jason Bold climbed atop a bull -- American flag speedo pulled on over his blue jeans -- and posted what would be the best mark of 71.
Following the eight-second horn, Bold jumped off his bull and gave out a yell to the cheers of the thousands in attendance.
“I had a few years off, now I’m 38 and still going down the road and going as hard as I can,” Bold said. “A lot of people doubt me because I’m getting older. Coming back to these good rodeos, good money, great fans. The fan-power really helps, it gets us fired up. There’s nothing better.”
Bold lived up to his last name with his bold fashion choice, something he did for the first time on Friday night with some encouragement from a couple friends.
“A couple friends of mine -- they’re ropers -- they picked me up today. They came out wearing a speedo, boots and a cowboy hat to try something new,” Bold said. “Apparently it worked.”
Bold was only one of two riders to earn a score on Friday with Glendive’s Jud Colliness earning a 50.
Night No. 2 of the East Helena Rodeo begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday with gates opening at 5 p.m.
