BILLINGS — Come sunshine, gray skies, or possibly even snow, this year’s Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb was going to happen, event organizers said Wednesday.
After all, the Billings Motorcycle Club just celebrated the famed hill climb’s 100-year anniversary in 2018.
“Absolutely. We all look forward to this,” said BMC club president Don Erhardt. “At 102 years consecutively, I told Darrell (Devitt) if the COVID-19 kept us from running, we’d run it in the snow with only five guys, but we’d make it happen.”
Well, the club isn’t going to hold its premier event in the snow, far from it. The Great American will be Friday and Saturday at the spacious BMC, located in the South Hills. The forecast for Friday is sunny skies with a high temperature in the low 90s. On Saturday, a high in the mid 80s and plenty of sunshine is expected.
The professional hill climb will start at approximately 1:30 p.m. both days and is scheduled to conclude between 9:30 and 10 p.m. nightly. A trophy hill climb will start at 8 a.m. on Friday.
Cord Mitchell, one of the promoters of the event along with former three-time overall Great American champion Shannon Chamberlain and Devitt, said the club had considered postponing the hill climb due to the recent spike of COVID-19 infections in Yellowstone County.
“Our thought was to postpone it, but we didn’t think it will get any better,” Mitchell said. “We are taking all the precautions to make sure we comply with the governor’s mandate.”
A sign will be posted at the gate reminding spectators to follow safety protocols and announcements asking fans of their responsibility to maintain social distancing space and wash their hands will be made. Mitchell said the BMC would also “prefer they (fans) have a mask if they are close to other people.”
Devitt said there is plenty of room to space out at the 1,400 acre BMC. Hand sanitizing stations will also be near the portable toilets.
“The hill overlooks 120 acres of flat ground, so we have plenty of room for camping space, RV space and the car,” Devitt said. “Eighty percent of our crowd stays near their car because they can see the whole hill. It’s the best hill for spectator viewing.”
Those floating the Yellowstone River have even been known to take a peek at the action.
“Some guys on the river stop and watch the hill climb from the river,” Devitt said. “They sit out there and watch for a while and move on.”
Tickets are available at the gate and are $15 per day or $25 for the weekend. Children 10 and under are free.
Overall, 111 riders are entered. Missing from the entries is defending champion Austin Cardwell of Billings. Cardwell also won the hill climb in 2017. Cardwell is in Canada and the U.S.-Canadian border is closed to nonessential travel.
“I talked to Austin’s dad and Austin is bummed,” Mitchell said. “Of course he wants to be here, but he can’t.”
Some of the top professional riders entered are three-time champion Austin Teyler (2013-2015) of Billings, 2016 champion Ryan Gallegos of Casper, Wyoming, Joe Shipman of Cottonwood, California, Logan Cipala of Ellsworth, Wisconsin, Jake Anstett of Port Angeles, Washington, Logan Mead of Concord, California, Corey Erhardt of Billings and Tyler Cardwell of Billings.
Luke Cipala, Logan’s brother, is another rider to watch. Tyler Cardwell and Austin Cardwell are brothers.
Shipman was last year’s Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series overall champion and also was the series’ 700cc and 701cc classifications titlist.
Mitchell said the rugged Bentonite Nightmare pro riders will try to crest remains at nearly 500 feet from the starting line to the finish. The purse is approximately $27,000.
“It’s just as hard as always,” Mitchell said of the hill. “We don’t do a lot to it, but the hill always moves and as we put more water to it, it always moves. It will be a fight as usual.”
The hill is watered "for traction and to keep dust down," explained Mitchell, saying, "we've watered the last three weeks, so it's ready."
And while the historic hill climb has been contested over 100 times, interest in the event has not diminished.
“We have people calling from Florida, and from all over the county people are coming to the event,” Mitchell said. “The riders are all excited and want something to go do.”
