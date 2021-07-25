GREAT FALLS — Their numbers keep shrinking year by year, but for senior softball players who are still willing and able, the opportunities for competition keep growing.
That’s what veteran Great Falls slowpitch players Larry Lewis and Jerry Sepich say — and they should know. Collectively, they have been playing slowpitch softball for more than 100 years, and they’re more active than ever.
“When I first started playing (in the late 1960s), we might play 10 or 15 league games and a few tournaments each year,” said Sepich, a Great Falls native who will turn 75 soon.
“This year, I could probably play 100 games if I wanted to.”
Sepich recently competed at national-level tournaments in Reno, Nevada, and Salem, Oregon, and is preparing to travel to St. George, Utah, in October for the annual Huntsman World Senior Games. A former Park and Recreation director in both Montana and Idaho, he now spends his winters in the Phoenix area, where he plays in two leagues.
“Besides playing at least two games a week, you could play in a tournament just about every weekend down there,” he added.
Lewis, 68, started playing slowpitch softball as a 16-year-old high school student. He figures he has played on at least a dozen teams over the years, and he has managed many of them.
His softball roots run deep; he spent more than 30 years as one of the top softball umpires in Montana, and worked as a supervisor at the local Multi-Sports Complex for several years.
He said winning a national championship in Las Vegas, Nevada, last year was the highlight of his long softball career.
“We won the 65 AAA championship in Las Vegas with a team based out of North Idaho,” said Lewis, who frequently recruits friends from Idaho and North Dakota to compete at major tournaments. Former Great Falls CMR softball coach Terry Graham also played on the championship squad in Vegas team.
Sepich usually plays at the Huntsman tournament with a dwindling core of Great Falls senior athletes including John Alexander, Bill Walters and Gary Forsman. They will be joined in Utah by guys from across the country who have past Montana ties.
“There just aren’t enough guys left (in Great Falls) to make up a team anymore,” said Sepich, who still plays along with Lewis on a city-league team on Thursday nights at Multi-Sports Complex. There are about eight or nine seniors on the Montana Madmen team, which plays against opponents who are often 40 years younger.
Lewis often adds players such as Brad Hamlett and Mike Miller of Helena, Ray Hofstad of Conrad and Dennis Wolff of Billings when he travels to major tournaments. Locals like Rich Teasdale and Paul McMenamy also are regulars in St. George.
Both Sepich and Lewis claim that special rules designed for senior softball players have made it much easier – and safer – for older guys to remain active in the sport. Among those rules:
• A five-run limit each inning until the final or “open” inning;
• A secondary home plate to prevent collisions between runners and catchers.
• The use of unlimited pinch-runners so slower players don’t have to run the bases.
• The addition of an 11th player for guys in the 65, 70 and 75 age groups.
Pitchers also throw toward a mat instead of home plate, making it easier for umpires to call balls and strikes.
“The mat is a good deal because it makes for a more consistent strike zone,” Sepich said. “And the 11th player helps the defense for the older guys.”
Lewis said the dual home plate “is a big factor for safety. Nobody wants to see anybody get hurt.”
Sepich added that the five-run maximum “keeps games competitive and prevents blowouts.”
There isn’t much in the way of organized senior softball in Montana. Missoula has the only sanctioned Senior Softball USA league, a nine-team circuit for men 45 and over. Kalispell has an informal league, as well. But the rest of the state relies on pick-up teams.
Nationally, an estimated 1.5 million men and women aged 45 and up play senior softball. There are age groups with 5-year intervals, with the vast majority playing 55, 60, 65, 70 or 75. Within each age group, the teams are ranked according to talent, from Majors to AAA all the way down to Class D.
“There’s a place for everybody, and that makes it fair,” said Sepich, who usually plays in the top brackets.
“There’s a big difference in ability when you move from 55 to 60 to 65,” added Lewis. “Those five years make a big difference in the speed of the game.”
