BILLINGS — Reigning Montana State Amateur champion Jake Hedge of Billings fashioned a rare double eagle Sunday on hole No. 16 at Yellowstone Country Club.

Hedge carded a two on the par-5 16th by sinking a shot with a 5-iron from 205 yards out. It was Hedge's second double eagle, or albatross, from the same yardage on the same 510-yard hole.

His latest feat was witnessed by Justin Moser, Cliff Oppegaard, Doug McBride, Brad Kimball and Shane Heigis.

Hedge won his first State Am title last July at YCC.

