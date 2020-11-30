BILLINGS — Reigning Montana State Amateur champion Jake Hedge of Billings fashioned a rare double eagle Sunday on hole No. 16 at Yellowstone Country Club.
Hedge carded a two on the par-5 16th by sinking a shot with a 5-iron from 205 yards out. It was Hedge's second double eagle, or albatross, from the same yardage on the same 510-yard hole.
His latest feat was witnessed by Justin Moser, Cliff Oppegaard, Doug McBride, Brad Kimball and Shane Heigis.
Hedge won his first State Am title last July at YCC.
