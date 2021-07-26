BILLINGS — Outfielder Jalen Garcia and third baseman Chris Eusay combined for four home runs and 10 runs batted in Monday night as the Billings Mustangs wrapped up a six-game series against the visiting Boise Hawks with a 15-7 win in Pioneer League baseball at Dehler Park.
Garcia, a former Montana State Billings and Billings Scarlets star, batted 3 for 5 and also scored three runs. He hit a two-run home run in the first inning and added a solo blast in the second inning.
He also tripled in a run in the fourth inning. Garcia is batting .316 this season.
Eusay homered twice and now has a team-high 11 for the season. He had a two-run shot in the second inning, a grand slam in the eighth and is hitting .277 on the season with 44 RBIs.
Tristen Carranza and Cameron Comer also homered for the Mustangs.
Billings beat Boise five games to one in the series. The Mustangs are now 7-2 in the second half of the PL season and 25-32 overall. Boise is 3-6 and 23-34.
Chris Jefferson, who hurled six innings in relief, was the winning pitcher for the Mustangs. He allowed six hits and three earned runs while striking out seven and walking one.
Boise received a home run and three RBIs from Alejandro Rivero.
After a travel day on Tuesday, the Mustangs will begin a six-game series against the Rocky Mountain Vibes in Colorado on Wednesday night.
