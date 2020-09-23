BELGRADE — From my distant driveway, I could see the first wisps of puffy white smoke as the column started small and gradually rose above the Bridger Range's College ‘M’ on an otherwise postcard-perfect Friday afternoon.
“Uh oh,” was my initial gulp as the plume expanded above timber and sage as combustible as kiln-dried 2x4s.
I cursed what I presumed to be — incorrectly, it turns out — a careless hiker. As I watched, transfixed, I also began drawing parallels to COVID-19's creeping tentacles and our divided, even un-American, response to it.
Working my way down the perspective ladder, I eventually began to fret about ... basketball.
From my vantage-point, the entire length of the Bridgers is visible, and in the grand scheme the flames on their northern tip seemed little more than a pin-prick. Thousands of acres stretched serenely to the northwest, much of it out of sight of the fire and out of mind of those recreating in Bozeman’s bountiful backyard.
Yet just to the west I could see homes potentially at grave risk, hapless against the whims of the winds. I imagined the fear gripping those residing within earshot of the fire’s snap, crackle and pop.
For them, for the immediately vulnerable, the threat was frighteningly real.
Isn’t that COVID-19 in a nutshell, too?
For six months, the initial economic lockdown notwithstanding, the coronavirus itself has been largely a vague concept for much of Montana, the greatest impacts felt seemingly in assisted-living centers. Unless you're from Shelby, if you asked anyone on the street if they knew someone with COVID-19 chances are the answer was and still is no.
The upshot has been dismissive brush-offs that could result in more lost lives, endanger health and pummel our economy with a left hook six months after a round-house right.
Oh, and along the way, shut down college and high school basketball seasons again.
Within a day of the fire’s modest ignition above the ‘M,’ ferocious winds sent the blaze over the ridge and into Bridger Canyon. Residents hastily evacuated, livestock scrambled for safety and no fewer than 28 homes along with countless out-buildings were destroyed.
The pin-prick became an inferno, just like that.
Bozeman viewed the carnage a safe distance, but the drama and devastation were felt at some level by every citizen.
Meanwhile, in the past two weeks Montana has witnessed a disquieting rise in COVID-19 cases, surpassing 10,000 some six months after the pandemic struck in March and three months after surpassing 1,000.
At least 160 of our neighbors have perished. It is uncertain yet how many more are left with lingering or lifetime health issues.
To those who have suffered, and their families and friends, it is all too real.
Yet in a state of 1 million, it’s also easy to look at even a 10-fold increase over three months and shrug. At 1% of the population, most of those recovering, the infection rate is still that pin-prick.
Still, as we’ve seen elsewhere, the virus can spread quickly and lethally.
Like wildfire, you might say.
Consider an Aug. 7 wedding in rural Maine attended by 62 people. Today, more than 170 people are infected. Eight, none of them attendees, have died.
Against such a backdrop, as Montana’s numbers tick upward faster it feels as if the Sword of Damocles is hanging over the rest of autumn and the impending winter sports seasons.
A game here and a match there have been canceled or postponed, with all action except volleyball outdoors in front of limited crowds. But soon it all moves indoors at a time we’re expected to be most vulnerable.
I’m especially fearful for the tribes, which have been disproportionately impacted by the virus and whose zeal for basketball is unrivaled. Setting aside the obvious health dangers, imagine the parallel trauma of a winter without hoops on the reservations.
Fortunately, a major gulf separates COVID-19 and the Bridger Canyon fire, a super-spreader that likely was the result of a hidden "holdover" spark — asymptomatic, if you will — from an August lightning strike. The best science suggests we control much of our destiny if we simply abandon our tribal stubbornness and adhere to best practices for combating the virus.
Another stark difference: When Bridger Canyon residents were forced to flee, the entire valley mobilized. Strangers of all persuasions provided shelter, offered trailers and corrals for livestock, donated drinks and food for firefighters, or simply sent positive energy.
Nobody asked who was voting red or blue.
For a fleeting moment, in a country that's dishearteningly divided, we were unified.
It was quintessentially American.
If only we were so galvanized by COVID-19, especially since the effort required pales compared to the blood, sweat and tears shed in battling blazes.
Montana's fires prove we can unite as one. By doing so, we can still stay ahead of the virus before the vulnerable among us become like those kiln-dried 2x4s, our economy suffers another body blow, and all semblance of normalcy again vanishes in a puff of COVID-19 smoke.
Basketball included.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.