BOZEMAN — After month upon month of pain-staking research, where I pored over old newspapers and scoured the Internet and interviewed countless old-timey sports aficionados, it is nevertheless easy to pinpoint the moment I knew our efforts to identify Montana's all-time greatest athletes from A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich) would resonate.
You might say I could "book it".
In August 2019, I was biding time in one of my favorite Montana towns, Jordan, inside one of my favorite haunts, the Ranchers Bar & Café. As you can imagine, as one of two watering holes in the lonely heart of a landscape understatedly called “The Big Dry”, the Ranchers doesn't thirst for customers.
And thus, while waiting for football practice to end so I could quiz the Mustangs about the prospects of winning their first-ever 6-Man state title (spoiler alert: they did), I was in the company of a range of Jordan’s citizenry. Among them: Ed Ryan of Ryan’s Grocery, Ranchers owner Tom Fogle and, by sheer statistical probability I'm sure, multiple Murnions and Stantons.
With football creating a buzz, it seemed the perfect environs to tease our “Montana Greats” endeavor, starting with a Captain Obvious question.
Who’s Jordan's "Great"? Well, duh: Jerry Kramer, whose NFL Hall of Fame induction I’d watched surrounded by many of the same people — most in Green Bay Packers regalia — the previous summer.
From there, the nostalgia spigot gushed forth like water from an irrigation pump.
Eastern Montana’s vastness notwithstanding, there’s a kinship and moccasin grapevine that binds every town EOB (East of Billings) and NOB (North of Billings). Names rattled off tongues as if they’d all visited over coffee that morning.
Who’d you pick for Plentywood? I’ll bet it’s …
What about Broadus? Gotta be …
Circle? Winnett? Scobey? Saco? Richey? Wibaux?
The exercise grew more animated and might’ve continued into the evening were it not for my commitment down the street at Farrand Field.
Three months later, The Big Dry had its football title and "Montana Greats" had its debut.
And the subsequent enthusiasm, first illuminated in Jordan, has led us to the next step.
A book.
“Montana Greats: From A (Absarokee) to Z (Zurich), The Greatest Athletes From 264 Montana Communities” ($22.95) is available for pre-order through RiverBend Publishing in Helena and at the usual national online outlets. It will land on store shelves later this month.
Enthusiasm akin to Jordan's has arrived from across the state and as far away as the Pentagon.
“What I love about “Montana Greats” is how it memorializes the small towns in Montana, many whose schools have closed or have had to combine with other small towns to compete,” writes Joe Puckett, a Department of Defense finance analyst, member of Peerless’ mid-1970s powerhouse basketball teams and author of the Class C memoir “The Dream”.
“Small-town Montana people have a passion for sports, and the identity of the community is strongly connected to their teams. Thank you … for remembering these small communities, for honoring their best athletes, and for ensuring we never have to forget their legacies.”
Veteran Montana broadcaster and Vida native Rocky Erickson chimes in: “Growing up in Montana, our sports heroes were not from the pros or college. They were high school stars from each and every small town. Thanks for telling this amazing story!”
Reader Sherm Weimer of Miles City describes "Greats" as “like a walk down memory lane.”
Perhaps the most poignant note arrived from Vicki Morrill, wife to Allan Nielsen, our (spoiler alert again) Westby “Great”. Nielsen had just finished his standout Montana Griz basketball career in 1979 when he was killed while working on a summer road crew west of Missoula.
“It amazes me that Allan’s name still appears in an article occasionally … 40 years later,” Morrill wrote. “It means so much to our sons (Jesse and Allan), to his siblings, and to myself.”
Other readers have helped us expand the list of sporting luminaries. The 264th entry, Brockway, was shoehorned in just before printing.
And my hope is the list continues to grow because this is merely the first go-round for “Montana Greats”. Some of the state's tiniest dots remain unclaimed.
What of Rock Springs? Cleveland? Cushman? Glentana? Babb? Floweree? Cooke City? Southern Cross? Niarada? Polaris? Saltese?
Who or what have we missed?
After all, what our lively discussion in Jordan also told me was that even in such a deeply connected state, names can prove elusive.
Blank stares greeted me when I asked about Brusett, an unincorporated blink with far more pronghorns than people 18 miles northwest of Jordan on the dead-end gravel road to the Missouri Breaks. Happily, a later email from an alert reader who grew up near Brusett filled the void.
We hope to hear from you, too.
If the patrons in The Big Dry are any indication, I'm wagering “Montana Greats” will slake your thirst for our state's sports treasures.
In fact, I think you can book it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.