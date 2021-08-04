BOZEMAN — Almost unbelievably, after a summer of near-normalcy and a sunny outlook for autumn sports, suddenly it's deja vu all over again with COVID-19 and difficult not to see a day of reckoning ahead.
Nice work, America.
On the one hand, we have pro and college sports programs feverishly planning for business as (pre-COVID) usual, their PR machines touting full stadiums, tailgate parties and the pageantry we missed so terribly in 2020.
On the other, we have the dawn of the delta variant, spreading like a wildfire in a thirsty patch of timber, sage and tall grass, its voracious appetite setting pandemic records for virus cases and hospitalizations in the country's most COVID-cavalier corners.
As it happens, the most feverish and the most cavalier tend to inhabit the same landscapes, foretelling an autumn collision between man and virus that seemed unfathomable just a few weeks ago.
Turns out Darwin has been warming up in the bullpen all along and now he’s ready to mop up.
Barring an unlikely 11th-hour epiphany from the Tribe of the Unvaccinated, we’ll soon be left with two choices:
• Shut down as we did in March 2020, surely saving lives but also fueling more division, sending more of us into despair and depression, and miring college athletic programs deeper in red ink.
• Forge ahead with full stadiums, shrugging off the knowledge that tens of thousands — perhaps more — of our friends, neighbors and family members will become gravely ill and/or perish needlessly.
Here’s the thing: Either way, COVID wins.
Not the liberals in the former scenario, though they’ll likely sigh with relief from behind their masks. Not the conservatives in the latter scenario, though they’ll surely trumpet their hard-won “freedom.”
We all lose.
And it didn’t have to be this way.
We had COVID on the ropes, each vaccination inching us closer to a TKO and a full return to the normalcy that abruptly vanished in March 2020.
But in our haste, we either forgot about COVID, declared victory prematurely or with unrepentant hubris invited its return — all amid scattershot government advice that's only exacerbated confusion for the uncertain.
I’ll admit, COVID The Sequel has snuck up on me.
On Saturday, before taking my grandkids to Bozeman’s insanely hectic airport, I scrambled to locate a mask so I could enter one of the few locales still requiring face coverings. I’d essentially been mask-free since my second Pfizer jab in mid-April, and haven’t given the virus much more than a passing thought until the past couple weeks.
For three months, COVID has been like a far-off war or natural disaster, impacting me only to the extent I allowed it on my TV or computer screen. After 13 months where every little cough, ache or twinge was surely an ominous harbinger of my own COVID experience, the overnight change was bliss.
How ironic.
While anti-vaxxers bluster about “freedom,” for me vaccination has been refreshingly liberating.
It was as if, two weeks after the second jab, somebody’d flipped a switch and it was January 2020 again.
So yeah, my mind boggles at the stubborn vax resistance creating needless pain and death — suffering destined to multiply in packed football stadiums, sports bars and post-game parties.
No point in lecturing or browbeating the anti-vaxxers here, though.
If the pleas of Mitch McConnell, the governors of Louisiana and Alabama and Arkansas, and the lawyered-up talking heads at Fox aren’t resonating, then MSSM (MainStream Sports Media) members have zero hope.
Seems persuasion comes only with painful personal experience — consider the litany of tear-jerking “I wish I’d gotten the vaccine!” death-bed confessions — and yet, although the result has been a vaccination uptick, changes of heart are still an astounding outlier.
And so, after more than a year where the doctors, nurses, scientists, first responders and politicians who saw COVID as a serious threat had their way through mandated lockdowns, masks and social distancing, now for the rewind those who view the virus as overblown and a symbol of overreach are determined to force their will upon the country and content to let Darwin do his thing.
We’re already seeing the first evidence of the coming cluster.
Athletes are threatening to walk because they are being forced to vaccinate and thus it isn’t farfetched to envision other athletes walking if forced to play with the unvaccinated. Forfeits, empty stadiums a la the Tokyo Olympics, and other fallout we can’t yet comprehend grow more certain by the day.
Hawaii has already moved its high school seasons back a month and will require vaccinations.
And it didn’t have to be this way.
We could’ve – and still can, even at this 11th hour — avoided the coming collision with a simple community-minded gesture that all credible science shows is safe, effective and, as an ironic byproduct, liberating.
Oh, I suppose we could limit sporting access to those who prove they are vaccinated. No shirt, no shoes, no vax … no service. But can you imagine managing the inevitable chaos on a football Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Columbus or College Station?
Instead, it appears we’re destined to either shut down again en route to one kind of enormous pain or forge ahead with business as usual while ensuring another.
In any event, COVID wins.
You’d think we’d want to avoid that outcome like the plague.
