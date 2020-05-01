BOZEMAN — Like most of you, I suspect, I've struggled with adapting to the live-sports void for a seven-week eternity that feels like seven months and at times like seven years.
Only in the past week or so have I finally stopped reflexively tapping my ESPN app, pining for St. Louis Cardinals results. I read college message boards to keep up with recruiting only to discover the biggest news is along the lines of new scoreboard light bulbs.
My late-night TV habits have devolved from watching replays of Michigan State's six-game drive to the 2000 college basketball title to reruns of All in the Family, the Andy Griffith Show and a nostalgic career journey back to Lou Grant.
Can bingeing on Leave it to Beaver be far behind if the sports hiatus continues much longer?
As my son put it to me: "Brutal."
Suffice it to say, the adjustment has spilled into our professional world, where the lack of live sports has altered the average scribe's metabolism.
Once a 3 p.m.-midnight Tuesday-through-Saturday gig, without games now bankers' hours align for those of us who don't traffic the pages still rolling off the presses at midnight, live sports or not.
After Montana shut down competitions March 13, I was often asked how we'd fill sports pages without sports. The result was a column in which I confidently expressed that no sports wouldn't mean no sports stories.
And as I expected, the 406mtsports.com crews at The Billings Gazette, Missoulian, Helena Independent Record and Montana Standard responded.
Saturday is Day 50 of the shutdown in Montana — or 550, in frustrated-sports-fan years — and at a time when we could've expected a substantive dip in interest, our online readership tells us a different story. Our numbers are as strong as ever for the spring despite COVID-19's vice grip on sporting activities.
How to explain it? Let me count some of the ways our committed team has come through, resulting in compelling content about perseverance and inspiration amid crushed dreams.
The Missoulian's Bill Speltz told us about Missoula Big Sky tennis standout Liam Johnson, who would've been pursuing a Class AA title but instead is making landing-gear components for military aircraft. Similarly, the Independent Record's Matthew Kiewiet visited with Helena High's Riley Thennis, who has had a remarkable athletic career after having open-heart surgery as a 3-year-old; her softball season was wiped out but she's focusing on life anew in the fall at Rocky Mountain College.
And how about Noxon all-round athlete Rylan Weltz, whose journey with Type 1 diabetes was chronicled by the Missoulian's Frank Gogola and has given hope to young sufferers of the disease?
The sudden end to Montana sports after state basketball semifinals was a gut-punch felt all the way back to Bristol, Connecticut. As the IR's Chris Peterson reported, ESPN's Scott Van Pelt honored the co-champions from Missoula Hellgate and Helena Capital on Senior Night with a national shoutout.
As time marched on and events were padlocked by the pandemic, the elephant in the arena was potential impacts on Montana and Montana State football, which fund, well, everything.
Montana Sportswriter of the Year Greg Rachac of The Gazette answered some of those concerns in an insightful interview with Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill.
Just because most live sports stopped didn't mean sports news stopped.
We had letter-of-intent signings, coaches hired and, in perhaps the biggest news of the unwanted break, the termination of Montana Lady Griz legend Shannon Schweyen as head coach. The move divided Griz Nation, and Speltz kept us apprised, culminating in a column that captured the mood.
Conversely, we were reminded once again of the old saw "Montana is just a small town with very long streets", reflected in the immense border-to-border pride felt when a small-town Montanan shines on the big stage.
Deadline coverage by Luke Shelton of the Montana Standard — with an assist from co-worker Evan Reier — on the signing of Dillon native and Western Montana football star Jason Ferris by the Carolina Panthers after the NFL Draft is our top-read story of the 50-day pandemic era. Reier then followed up with Ferris' next-day feelings about realizing his dream.
With such live sports happening only periodically, though, we've had to get creative.
The Gazette's Mike Scherting turned a routine Where Are They Now interview into a recap of the unprecedented afternoon when Billings natives Joe McIntosh and Dave McNally squared off as pitchers in a Major League Baseball game. Scherting then cleverly took the story to another level, replaying the showdown with a table-top dice game called APBA that returned many of us to our youth.
Turns out nostalgia is a prime antidote to a pandemic.
Rachac took us back to another era with his story on Billings Central legend Christy Otte, one of the greatest sprinters the state has ever known. The way-back machine went back even further in my conversation with former Peerless star Joe Puckett, who waxed nostalgic about the powerhouse Division 1-C basketball programs in northeastern Montana that no longer exist.
Speaking of nostalgia, veteran Gazette sports writer Bill Bighaus took eastern Montana residents down memory lane with his retrospective on Yellowstone Downs and the rickety old MetraPark grandstand, soon to be demolished.
Through it all, we've yearned for normalcy. And despite the shutdowns, once the weather warmed we at least still got to hit 'em crooked on local golf courses, as The Gazette's Victor Flores pointed out.
But COVID-19 is still here and it touches all of us, especially those with family and friends on the front lines. Gogola led us into one of those war zones in his piece on former Griz football legend Vince Huntsberger, a doctor tackling the coronavirus in Idaho.
The upshot: Life continues, even if strangely different. And so do life's cycles.
We were poignantly reminded of that in Gazette writer John Letasky's remembrance of Wayne Ware, a dedicated and enthusiastic supporter of all things sports in Billings.
It's been a long haul these past 50 days, but as you can see we've had plenty to do, and that won't change.
Moreover, like you, I suspect, we've also had more time with family — an important reminder, as Speltz pointed out, that there's more to life than sports.
