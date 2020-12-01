BOZEMAN — Long ago, when my professor father used Lou Brock’s batting average to teach division to a 9-year-old baseball fanatic, sports often were a vehicle to educate his son about history and social issues as well.
The games I loved were a lens through which I could understand, for example, the underpinnings of the race-related tensions festering in our neighboring city in 1968.
In the autumn, after sections of Lansing, Michigan, and other communities had been ablaze for much of the summer in the wake of the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, my dad sat me at our kitchen table with NFL (and AFL) rosters. My seemingly unrelated task? Rank colleges based on the number of ex-players in pro football.
A half-century later, the memory of that exercise and the cultural injustice it highlighted has resurfaced as I reflect on the equally intense Summer of ‘20, and how the underpinnings of our current unrest could be bringing us full circle on America's college football fields — with ripples potentially felt as far away as Bozeman and Missoula.
My dad's twin motives: To celebrate the lofty ranking of his employer, Michigan State University, and to spotlight an egregious societal shortcoming.
On the former, his Spartans jockeyed with Notre Dame and USC for the top spot. He’d note with particular pride the number of Black athletes from MSU, especially his favorite, Bubba Smith, a result of the program's ground-breaking commitment to shattering racial barriers in the segregated ‘60s.
He was equally eager for me to discover what he'd marveled at for years: The football prowess of what we now know as Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).
Sure enough, after hours of tabulating, right there among the elite in producing pros were programs we recognize today as fair to middling to downright awful FCS teams: Grambling State, Florida A&M, Jackson State, Morgan State, Maryland-Eastern Shore and Texas Southern, among many others, all located south of The Mason-Dixon Line if not literally then figuratively.
Two years before USC’s Sam “Bam” Cunningham torpedoed Alabama’s lily-white defense — as the fullback in the first all-Black offensive backfield — and accelerated Dixie’s grudging reassessment of its recruiting strategies, Grambling State, under the dignified guidance of Eddie Robinson, boasted 22 former players in the NFL and AFL, just behind Notre Dame, USC and MSU.
That's right: 22.
More than Alabama (12). More than Ohio State (14). More than in-state non-rival LSU (19).
Imagine: Florida A&M's 18 pros were more than Florida and Florida State combined (16).
In all, HBCUs had no fewer than 137 players collecting a paycheck in the two pro leagues, which would soon merge.
These schools existed, my father explained, because mainstream universities in the South had barred Black Americans until a few years earlier.
Of course, the Confederacy finally saw the writing on the wall — or, let’s be honest, the writing on the bottom line — and began to pursue Black athletes, building powerhouses on the shoulder pads of talent once spurned. Since then, while still producing the occasional Jerry Rice (Mississippi Valley State) or Walter Payton (Jackson State), for nearly five decades HBCUs have struggled.
This fall, only 32 players from HBCUs earned spots on NFL rosters. Just one, Carolina’s Trent Scott, is from Grambling. An HBCU team hasn't won an FCS crown since Florida A&M 42 years ago.
Yet there are signs that today's unrest is fueling a reverse migration that could alter the FCS landscape all the way to Montana.
Jackson State’s hiring of “Neon” Deion Sanders as head coach and a potential cadre of former NFL stars as assistants is the glitzy embodiment of such a resurgence as Black students and athletes again seek sanctuary from disenfranchisement in these HBCU safe zones, this time by choice.
HBCUs are elevating their talent with high school stars and Power 5 transfers. Southwestern Athletic Conference schools envision a super-league. Southern University, which hasn't won a SWAC title in 17 years, signed seven "three-star" recruits just this year.
Imagine if these schools have even a fraction of the pros they boasted in ’68, when Grambling State’s 22 surpassed the Big Sky’s entire complement of 17, nine from recent Pacific Coast Conference (now Pac-12) refugee Idaho and one apiece from Montana and Montana State. Imagine, perhaps, ESPN’s GameDay in Tallahassee, Florida, not for FSU-LSU but for a Florida A&M-Grambling showdown.
And imagine FCS playoff games pairing UM or MSU with Jackson State or Texas Southern, the moment providing an opportunity for parents across Montana to provide a history lesson their sports-fanatic children can carry with them deep into adulthood.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.