OKLAHOMA CITY — Two-time PBR world champion Jess Lockwood of Volborg is sitting in a tie for second place after Friday's opening round at the Unleash The Beast's Express Ranches Invitational.

Brennon Eldred of Sulphur, Oklahoma, had the night's top mark of 88.5 points aboard GT-698. The 25-year-old pocketed $3,580.

Lockwood and Fabiano Vieira of Perola, Brazil, tied for second with matching 87.75-point rides. Each won $2,375.

Lockwood is ranked third in the world standings, 17 points behind No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme of Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil.

Montanan Matt Triplett did not record a score during the opening round.

Round two and the championship round will take place Saturday inside Chesapeake Energy Arena.

