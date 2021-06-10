BILLINGS — C.W. McCarthy is geared up entering his 10th year as Yellowstone Drag Strip track owner.
After a successful season-opening Ed Randash Memorial on May 28-29, McCarthy is hoping to mark his 10th year at the track with a bang and said “our schedule will be awesome if the weather allows.”
This weekend, McCarthy was pumped up for action on Saturday and Sunday, with Saturday’s lineup including the local jet cars of Curt White and Chuck Haynes.
McCarthy said the jet cars will go off side-by-side at approximately 4:30 p.m., 7 and 9:30 on Saturday. Haynes has the jet car track record at 303 miles per hour in the quarter mile, added McCarthy.
“Instead of having an engine and drive train it has a jet engine in it and thrusts the car down the track,” McCarthy said. “It doesn’t spin the tires, it just uses the thrust of the engine.”
The gates open up at 8 a.m. on Saturday and qualifying is at 11. Eliminations begin at 4 p.m. Classes running on Saturday are the Junior Dragsters, High School, Motorcycles, Pro, Super Pro, Sportsman, Top Gun and the Jet Cars.
“They put on a really good show and shoot out lots of fire and smoke and try to hit 300 miles per hour,” McCarthy said. “It’s a really good show for the fans.”
On Sunday, the gates open at 8 a.m., qualifying is at 10. and eliminations begin at 1:30 p.m. The Junior Dragsters, High School, Motorcycles, Pro, Super Pro, Sportsman and Top Gun classes will be contested.
Entrance fees are $15 on Saturday and $10 on Sunday.
Overall, there are eight weekends of racing left at YDS.
“By far the biggest show” will be the NHRA Lucas Oil Regional Doubleheader the last weekend of August, McCarthy said. He added, “Every race is a pretty big one this year.”
Another highlight event is the Big Sky Nationals July 23-25.
McCarthy noted the track is promoting its “Pave the Way” fundraising efforts to have the last two miles to the facility at 8405 Raceway Lane in Acton paved.
So far, $130,000 of the $250,000 to complete the project has been raised, he said.
