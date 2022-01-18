WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Billings Gazette sports editor and 406mtsports.com staff member John Letasky is the National Sports Media Association's Montana Sportswriter of the Year for 2021, the organization announced Tuesday.

It is the first time Letasky has won the annual award, which is voted on by NSMA members. Montana State University play-by-play broadcaster Zach Mackey is the Sportscaster of the Year.

The winners from all 50 states plus the national winners will be honored at the MSNA banquet in June in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Letasky, a Billings native, Skyview High School graduate and Rocky Mountain College alum, has been with The Gazette since June 1995, the past four years as sports editor. 

It is the ninth award for a Lee Montana/406mtsports.com staff member in the past 11 years. Jordan Hansen of the Missoulian won in 2020, Greg Rachac of The Gazette in 2019, 2018, 2017, 2014 and 2011, Mike Scherting of The Gazette in 2013 and Bob Meseroll of the Missoulian in 2012.

