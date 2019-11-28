BILLINGS — Josh Link recorded a series of 810 at Fireside Lanes on Wednesday.
It's the 10th 800 series of Link's career and his first this year.
Link, who averages a score of 236 per game, posted games of 287, 244 and 279 on Wednesday.
BILLINGS — Josh Link recorded a series of 810 at Fireside Lanes on Wednesday.
It's the 10th 800 series of Link's career and his first this year.
Link, who averages a score of 236 per game, posted games of 287, 244 and 279 on Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.