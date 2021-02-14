BILLINGS — Josh Link is helping keep the memory of a late, great friend alive this bowling season by being at the top of his powerful game.
The 32-year-old Billings bowler, who recently defended his championship at the Storm Utah Open, said he is competing in honor of “Panda,” the late Tommy Charette of Colstrip, a coed softball buddy and one of his biggest supporters on the lanes.
Charette, 33, died on Nov. 27, 2020 after waging a “short battle with COVID-19,” according to his obituary. He was a multi-sport athlete at Colstrip High School, a state champion in track, a fellow bowler, and Link and Charette even wrestled against each other as youngsters.
“Every single time I would get done with a tournament he was one of the first ones to post on Facebook or comment,” said Link, who has become one of the state’s top amateur bowlers. “He was one of them that told me to chase the stars with my bowling career.
“The love and compassion that he showed all of his friends, his wife (Brandy), his daughter (Tommee), his family … That’s why he is my brother, the greatness that he had.”
En route to repeating as champion at the Utah Open on Jan. 17, Link, who grew up in Hardin, was decked out in a colorful custom-made “Panda” jersey on championship Sunday at the Storm Northwest Tour event for scratch bowlers.
“I went from Sunday red to ‘Panda’ Sunday,” Link said.
He was the top seed in the stepladder finals and ended up beating Nolan Croskrey of Great Falls, 206-190, to claim the $2,500 top prize and deliver an emotional tribute.
“After getting done with that game, and with my sister (Joelle) being there, and one of the first ones to greet me, we pretty much hugged and cried for at least five minutes,” Link said.
"It's hard to explain how much emotion there was at the end of it."
Competing on a very tough oil pattern at Sparetime Lanes in Roy, Utah, he said his repeat win didn’t come easily.
Link, who bowls cranker style, put together a 670 series the day before to ensure a spot among the 78 Sunday qualifiers. He then averaged a hefty 215 during crunch time.
“I usually don’t pray before bowling or anything like that,” Link said. “But if you go back to the live feed (on Facebook), right before I threw the first frame (in the finals), you could see me kind of crouch down. I was calling on (Tommy).”
In addition to the distinctive jersey, Link also wore the face mask that was given out at Charette’s funeral when he was out on the approach. One side of the mask showed Tommy batting in softball; the other side featured a panda.
“He was there with me the whole time,” Link said. “All of it coming together, there’s nothing more that could make me happy. There are a lot of us that are dedicating so much to him.
“It just shows you how great a person Tommy actually was and how he touched each and every one of us.”
After placing fifth at another recent Storm event in Minot, North Dakota, Link bowled in “The Scratch Tournament 2021” at Ronan’s Lucky Strike Lanes over the weekend. Then it is on to the Idaho Open in Burley, Idaho, and Ringin' 10 Scratch Classic in Butte during March.
In addition to the Storm events, he is also planning on competing in the Montana USBC Open Championships in Missoula this spring and the USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas.
While bowling with purpose, Link, who is coming off wrist surgery (to remove scar tissue that was pinching tendons and ligaments) on his right bowling hand, also said, “I feel like I am bowling really well. I mean, I am still not 100% after surgery.
“Even at Minot, there were times when I had to turn to Advil and some stuff for my wrist like IcyHot. I am still trying to be the old me, but the old me comes out and hurts. With me not being 100%, I still feel like I am bowling really well. I am letting the bowling balls do the work.”
So far, so good for Link, who is carrying a 245 average in two Billings leagues. His three 800s since surgery include an 846, one pin shy of his personal best. He has also achieved two 300s.
Over the past 10 years or so, several members of the Link family, including outfielders Josh and Joelle, played on a coed slowpitch softball tournament team with Charette called LA FAMILIA. The jersey Josh created in honor of Charette, a pitcher and power hitter, is a near match for the jersey Charette created for the softball team.
“We knew each other growing up,” Link said. “But once we started playing softball, that’s when the friendship started.”
Link, who works part-time in the Bowlers Edge Pro Shop at Fireside Lanes, wasn’t exactly sure how Charette, a board operator for Talen Energy in Colstrip and a member of the Northern Cheyenne Tribe, acquired his “Panda” nickname.
He said he heard that it had something to do with Charette’s appearance while wearing a protective helmet on the pitcher’s mound.
“I just remembered when we first started hanging out everybody started calling him 'Panda.' I think it was from softball.”
One thing is for certain, though, “No matter what, he always brought you up. He never brought you down. His compassion, not just for sports, but as an individual, is something I will never forget,” Link said.
“He was a great family friend.”
Link, who has amassed an assortment of bowling accolades over the years, including a staggering amount of career 300 games (at least 24) and three-game series over 800 (around 16), called the win in Utah his biggest sports moment.
That’s saying a lot, considering Link also pitched for the Billings Royals' state championship American Legion baseball team in 2005 and was an all-state quarterback at Hardin High School.
“It’s bigger than most of the stuff I’ve done,” he said of winning for Tommy. “I can’t relate it to anything else. It was huge.”
