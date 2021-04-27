MISSOULA — The North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL) announced Tuesday that it has approved the transfer of membership and relocation of the Missoula Jr. Bruins to the Badlands Sabres.
The team will be relocated to Rapid City, South Dakota for the 2021-22 season and will be known as the Badlands Sabres. The Sabres will continue to be a part of the NA3HL’s Frontier Division and the team will play out of the Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.
“We are excited about the addition of the Badlands Sabres to the NA3HL," NA3HL Commissioner Blake MacNicol said. "We want to thank Jason DiMatteo and the Missoula Jr. Bruins for their commitment to the NA3HL the last five seasons. This will be the first NA3HL team in the state of South Dakota and I think fans will enjoy the rivalries that will be established against the rest of the teams in the Frontier Division. Every night is entertaining and the division is full of talented prospects working their way up to the next levels of hockey.”
—406mtsports.com
