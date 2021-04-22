BILLINGS — Natalie Andreas, a 6-foot guard/forward from Yakima, Washington, has signed to join the women's basketball program at Montana State Billings.
Andreas will be coming to the Yellowjackets after spending two years at Wenatchee Valley College in Washington.
Her last full season was in 2019-20 when she ranked third on the team in scoring at 11.5 points per game. She also averaged a team-high 9.4 rebounds per game.
The 2020-21 season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"She had a solid 2019-20 freshman season at Wenatchee College and she will have three more years of eligibility at MSUB," Yellowjacket coach Kevin Woodin said in a press release.
Prior to her collegiate career, Andreas was a four-sport athlete and 11-time letterwinner at East Valley High School in Yakima.
