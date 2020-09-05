HELENA – It was a tough afternoon for the Bruins against Kalispell Glacier at Northwest Park on Saturday.
The boys’ match ended in a shutout as the Wolfpack blanked Capital 4-0 thanks to a hat trick from Zane Elliott. The girls match that followed had a bit more drama, but the Bruins came up short, 3-2.
“I thought our intensity was good. We were playing to the ball and moving to the ball really well,” said coach Brandon Price after the girls game. “I felt, overall, we were playing pretty darn good soccer. We could have moved to the ball a little bit quicker. We could have avoided some corner kicks. We could have done a better job of capitalizing on crosses. But, all-in-all, I thought they played really well. It was an unlucky goal there at the end that changed the outcome of the game. And … what do you do?”
“I thought we played physically, which you need to do in the Western (AA) conference,” said boys coach Stefan Wall. “At times I thought we were more physical than Glacier, really, but we just did not do a good job connecting passes. That was what we needed to do and we didn’t execute. Hats off to Glacier; they did (execute).”
Price was encouraged with how the team’s offense has progressed since the beginning of the season.
“This group of girls, if you look at first game to third game, has made huge gains,” Price said. “They swing the ball back and forth really well. The first portion of the first game, they weren’t poking the ball through very well for the forward run, and by this point we’re starting to get our short-long accomplished. We can poke the ball either through or over the top to get some runs from our offense. So we were getting shot opportunities today. We’ve just got to capitalize.”
Glacier drew first blood, but Capital answered right back. Trailing 1-0 with a little over 20 minutes left to play in the first half, the Bruins kicked off. From the kickoff, Olivia Wigton sent in a cross which brought out Wolfpack keeper Ella Wilson. Wilson and Capital’s Jaymee Sheridan got tangled up as they both converged on the ball. The ball popped loose and Taylor Cornwell drove it through the posts to tie the game at one.
The Bruins kept pressuring the Wolfpack’s back line and just before halftime, they were able to break through again. After a cross into the box, chaos ensued. No one was exactly sure how it happened, but Libby Linder hit the deck as a Glacier defender – who had fallen down just seconds before – tried to get to her feet. This made it seem like Linder was being table-topped, which the ref deemed a foul in the box. Linder drilled the penalty kick inside the left post and the Bruins took a 2-1 into halftime.
During the second half, however, the Wolfpack attack was too much for Capital. With 32 minutes left to play, Emily Cleveland found herself wide open in front of the net and tied the game 2-all.
Capital goalkeeper Grooklyn Brisco turned away the would-be go-ahead goal three different times before Madison Becker was able to get a clear shot and found the back of the net with nine minutes to play, giving Glacier a 3-2 lead.
The boys game was almost wire-to-wire dominance by Glacier, but it was a learning experience for the Bruins.
“I thought once they got organized and began to find feet with their passes, we just weren’t able to match that,” Wall said.
Parker Creer got the Wolfpack on the board first with 17 minutes to play in the first half. Then, about 12 minutes later, Elliott scored the first and most aesthetically pleasing of his three goals.
“The ball came from (Sullivan Coggins) out on the right wing. I just got a ball spotted in from him, was able to take a touch and just tap it to the far post,” Elliott said.
“The first two goals were good, quality goals. That’s what we’re trying to do, but we just couldn’t find that last pass,” Wall said.
Elliott’s next two goals came during the second half as the Wolfpack cruised to the win.
“We’ve got a long ways to go,” Wall said. “We’ve got a lot of potential. I think we played five freshmen today against the team I consider to be top-two in the conference. When you’re rolling out young guys like that, you’re going to take it as a learning experience and then try to take the next step in the next match. We’re grateful for the season and we hope it goes on until the 31st of October.
The Bruins are back in action Thursday at Butte.
