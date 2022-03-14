MISSOULA — Kalispell’s Chance Wachholz teamed with Shelby native Pete Svennungsen to win the open division in the Montana State Doubles Handball Championship Sunday at the Peak Racquet Club in Missoula.
It marked the third time they combined to earn top honors and for Wachholz it was his fifth state crown. Wachholz and Svennungsen, who currently lives in Spokane, defeated Eric Plummer and Chris Tico of Idaho in a close final, 10-21, 21-15, 11-10.
Missoula’s Kirk Johnson and Doug Davis topped Jeff Armstrong of Billings and Dan Adams of Helena to win the Super Golden Masters Division for players 60 and older. It marked the second time they took top honors and Johnson’s seventh state doubles title.
Missoula’s Robin Peters teamed up with East Helena’s John Larson to win the Diamond Masters Division for players 70 and older. They outlasted Bozeman’s Sandy Gagnon and Rich Jones, 2-0, in a best-of-three match format. It marked the 15th state doubles title for Peters, which is the second only to Dan Scilley, who won 20.
Brett Badovinac and Don Foley of Butte claimed the A Division, which is the consolation of the open division, by defeating Sean Sandau and Brandt Montelius of Missoula.
Seeley Lake’s Todd Timboe and Whitefish’s Sam Baldridge won the combined B/Super Golden Consolation Division, defeating Dan and Dave O’Brien of Washington in the final.
The tournament honored Randy “Red Death” Jolliffe, who was severely injured in an accident last month and is facing a long recovery. Players wore REDSTRONG shirts and sent Randy a group photo of all the players wearing the shirt in support.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Jolliffe: Fundraiser for Traci Jolliffe by Breezy Reimers: RedStrong (gofundme.com)
Complete Results:
Open
First Round – Don Schmidt and Dave Montelius, Missoula d. Jared Wierson, Missoula and Chris Graham, Billings; Sam Sottosanti and Marcus Madrazo, Butte d. Henry O’Brien, Missoula and Nathan O’Brien, Washington
Quarterfinals – Pete Svennungsen, Spokane and Chance Wachholz, Kalispell d. Schmidt and Montelius; Les Seago, Emigrant and Rick Edwards, Belgrade d. Sean Sandau and Brant Montelius, Missoula; Austin Meyers and Evin Groves, Bozeman d. Brett Badovinac and Don Foley, Butte; Eric Plummer and Chris Tico, Idaho d. Sottosanti and Madrazo
Semifinals – Svennungsen and Wachholz d. Seago and Edwards 21-7, 21-15; Plummer and Tico d. Meyers and Groves 12-21, 21-14, 11-1
Final – Svennugsen and Wachholz d. Plummer and Tico 10-21, 21-15, 11-10
Super Golden (60+)
Quarterfinals – Doug Davis and Kirk Johnson, Missoula d. Todd Timboe, Seely Lake and Sam Baldridge, Whitefish; Jeff Armstrong, Billings and Dan Adams, Helena d. John Larson, East Helena and Eric Howe, Divide; Tom Madrazo and Dan Bersanti, Butte d. Dan O’Brien and Dave O’Brien, Washington
Semifinals – Davis and Johnson d. Mike Myer and Wayne Moller, Billings; Armstrong and Adams d. Madrazo and Bersanti
Final – Davis and Johnson d. Armstrong and Adams 21-14, 21-12
Diamond Master (70+)
John Larson, East Helena and Robin Peters, Missoula d. Sandy Gagnon and Rich Jones, Bozeman
A Division (Open Consolation)
Semifinals – Sean Sandau and Brandt Montelius, Missoula d. Jared Wierson, Missoula and Chris Graham, Billings; Brett Badovinac and Don Foley, Butte d. Henry O’Brien, Missoula and Nathan O’Brien, Washington
Final – Badovinac and Foley d. Sandau and Montelius 20-21, 21-17, 11-5
B Division/Super Golden Consolation
Semifinals – Todd Timboe, Seely Lake and Sam Baldridge, Whitefish d. D. Plummer, Idaho and Vinny Chinikoylo, Missoula; Dan O’Brien and Dave O’Brien, Washington d. John Larson, East Helena and Eric Howe, Divide
Final – Timboe and Baldridge d. O’Brien and O’Brien 21-19, 17-21, 11-5
