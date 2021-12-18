BILLINGS — Kevin Woodin became the winningest coach in Montana State Billings history on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The Yellowjackets' 72-58 triumph over University of Wisconsin Parkside at South Point Arena was Woodin's 281st of his 18-year career at MSUB.
"I'm proud I have been able to coach as long as I have, and I still love it," Woodin said in school press release. "It's nice to get a win, especially since it was our last game before the break.
"It's a team game, and all of my wins are because of our players first and foremost. They decide the outcome much more than me. I'm lucky to have coached with all the staff I have enjoyed working with over the years, and any individual achievement like this needs to be shared with all of the people who played a part in it."
Woodin passed MSUB Hall of Famer Mike Harkins, who won 280 games coaching the Yellowjacket men's basketball program from 1960-76.
"I'm so happy for him," senior forward Taryn Shelley said of Woodin breaking the wins record. "He always wants the best for us on and off the court, and I feel really lucky to be coached by him."
Against UW Parkside, Shayla Montague knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 18 points. She also grabbed six rebounds.
Shelley hit on seven of 15 shots on her way to 17 points.
Cariann Kunkel (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Kortney Nelson (10 points, 10 rebounds) pitched in with double-doubles. It was Kunkel's 15th double-double of her collegiate career.
MSUB, which controlled the flow of rebounds 49-25, snapped a three-game losing streak and evened its season record to 7-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.