HAVRE — Junior guard Kloie Thatcher scored a game-high 27 points Saturday and the women at Rocky Mountain College continued their best-ever start to a season with a 57-43 win at Montana State-Northern in Frontier Conference play.

Coach Wes Keller's Battlin' Bears, ranked 15th nationally and tied for first in the conference standings, improved to 7-1 in league and 18-2 overall. The Skylights fell to 0-8 and 7-15.

Thatcher, who knocked down four 3-pointers, shot 10 of 20 from the field overall. She also had five rebounds, four steals and two assists.

N'Dea Flye posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Bears, along with teammate Shauna Bribiescas, who compiled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Rocky was up 27-25 at halftime, then broke the game open with a 21-11 scoring spree during the third quarter.

Peyton Kehr led the Skylights with 13 points. L'Tia Lawrence added 12.

Northern's Sydney Hovde grabbed 13 rebounds.

Rocky shot 33.3%, while Northern hit 26.4% of its shot attempts.

Tags

Load comments