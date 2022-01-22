HAVRE — Junior guard Kloie Thatcher scored a game-high 27 points Saturday and the women at Rocky Mountain College continued their best-ever start to a season with a 57-43 win at Montana State-Northern in Frontier Conference play.
Coach Wes Keller's Battlin' Bears, ranked 15th nationally and tied for first in the conference standings, improved to 7-1 in league and 18-2 overall. The Skylights fell to 0-8 and 7-15.
Thatcher, who knocked down four 3-pointers, shot 10 of 20 from the field overall. She also had five rebounds, four steals and two assists.
N'Dea Flye posted a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Bears, along with teammate Shauna Bribiescas, who compiled 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Rocky was up 27-25 at halftime, then broke the game open with a 21-11 scoring spree during the third quarter.
Peyton Kehr led the Skylights with 13 points. L'Tia Lawrence added 12.
Northern's Sydney Hovde grabbed 13 rebounds.
Rocky shot 33.3%, while Northern hit 26.4% of its shot attempts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.