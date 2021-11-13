LEWISTON, Idaho — Host Lewis-Clark State rallied in the final two minutes Saturday to beat Rocky Mountain College 57-54 at the Twin Rivers Physical Therapy Classic women's basketball tournament.

The Warriors (3-0) moved in front 54-52 on two free throws by Callie Stevens with two minutes to play. Teammate Hannah Broyles then drilled a decisive 3-pointer moments later to make it 57-52.

The Battlin' Bears (2-1) were sparked by the 13 points, six rebounds and five assists of N'Dea Flye. Teammates Kloie Thatcher and Kacy Horton added 11 points apiece.

Heidi Sellmann paced L-C State with 13 points. Broyles wound up with 12 points and Stevens 11. Sara Muehlhausen collected 11 rebounds.

Rocky shot just 33.3% from the field, including eight of 27 from 3-point range.

