Although they started accepting bets after the first wave of terminals were installed March 9, Sports Bet Montana has seen little action since. The NBA season was postponed March 11 and across the globe, pretty much all professional leagues and colleges have since shut down play.
Rather than the usual March Madness, fans this weekend will be chomping at the bit to watch NBA stars play video games against each other and an already-recorded Wrestlemania with zero fans in the seats. As far as sports betting goes, there’s the NFL and NBA drafts, and some UFC. Offshore books offer WWE and international soccer leagues you've never heard of.
In spite of all that, the Montana Lottery says it's thrilled to see minimal transactions through its new product.
“The lack of sales and the discontinuation of the season, all of those kinds of business concerns, they’re a lower concern for us,” said Montana Lottery communications manager Jennifer McKee. “Our concern truly is the health of Montanans. All of the effort that our regional partners are doing and just everything that everyone is doing right now to keep Montana safe, that is our number-one concern. It really is.”
Even before the national state of emergency was declared or Montana’s shelter-in-place orders were implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19, safety was always a primary concern for everyone involved.
“We got the terminals in the field. We took serious precautions with our staff and the people that they would interact with in terms of public health,” McKee said. “But once we got those initial terminals in the field in place, we stopped placing more terminals after that initial burst. That was about 130 terminals put in place that week and into that weekend. But after that, like so many other businesses in Montana, we began to think about … what was the best course of action for us in terms of public safety for our employees and everyone else? Plus, there was becoming less and less to bet on.”
Sports will be back and when they are, Sports Bet Montana will be ready to take your action. In the meantime, the IR had a chance to ask McKee a few questions about what we can expect when we are able to enjoy sports again.
IR: Are there plans to roll out an app? I couldn’t find it.
JM: So, we have an app. Probably one reason you’re not finding it is because the downloads aren’t happening really, so it’s not being indexed. Again, that’s all positive news from our point of view.
So, the way it works is ... since internet gambling is illegal in Montana, you have to go into the location in order to place a bet. So every location has a communication beacon that communicates to our system. You can download the app and you can make all the decisions you want to make at home, but then you would need to go into the location and be communicating to our system in order to place a bet.
IR: Thinking optimistically if there is a football season, will we see lines for the Grizzlies and Bobcats? I know some books only occasionally offer lines with strict limits on FCS games.
JM: This product was made and designed by Montanans for the Montana market. Obviously the most popular sports in Montana, the ones that people have that emotional connection to, are college teams. So for us that’s not a small market, that’s a big market.
IR: Does Sports Bet Montana have its own oddsmakers or does it base the lines off of what the Vegas books are offering?
JM: Our book is managed by our vendor Intralot. They manage it. They have a lot of expertise on this because sports betting is a lottery product in many parts of the world. In some of the biggest markets in the world, sports betting is a lottery product. Our vendor has a lot of experience with sports betting around the world. It’s not cookie-cutter either. I mean, they are a Montana vendor and they use their expertise to set a book for the state of Montana.
IR: My only complaint is the extra vigor. By that I mean, -110 has been the standard for years when it comes to betting a side. Sports Bet Montana offers most of its sides at -120 or -130. I get why they’re doing this – money – but my question is: will we ever see the vigor come closer to what has been considered to be the standard price?
JM: For the Vegas oddsmakers, that book is very mature. There’s a lot of experience that goes into the decisions that the oddsmakers make. This book only got a couple of days of ground under itself. Our expectation is, like any other sportsbook, is to evolve as there’s more experience. Things don’t stay the way they started.
