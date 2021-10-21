BURNABY, British Columbia — Raegen Mackenzie scored in the 82nd minute Thursday night as Simon Fraser University outfought visiting Montana State Billings 1-0 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's soccer.

Mackenzie was assisted by Annika Gross on what was a low shot from the left side of the box.

SFU improved to 5-4-0 in the GNAC and 4-7-1 overall. The Yellowjackets dropped to 2-5-2 in conference and 5-6-3 overall.

MSUB outshot SFU 11-10.

The Yellowjackets, 0-4-2 on the road this season, will play at Western Washington on Saturday.

