GLASGOW — The visiting Laurel Dodgers came away with a split Saturday in a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Glasgow Reds, winning 21-5 in Game 1 and losing 12-11 in Game 2.
The Dodgers pounded out 19 hits overall and scored 12 times in the seventh inning during the first game. The Reds used a 10-run first inning in hanging on to win the second game.
Ian Bauer homered in the Laurel win. Richie Cortese, Jaxon Wittmayer and Braeden Foos tacked on doubles.
Foos batted 4 for 5, while Wittmayer and Evan Caton drove in three runs apiece.
Caton was also the winning pitcher for the Dodgers.
The Reds received a double from Tatum Hansen.
In Game 2, Glasgow's Juliun Benson tripled and Tel Aune and Rauce Rhoads doubled. Both Benson and Rhoads had two hits each.
The Dodgers received a home run and double from Cortese. Caton also doubled for Laurel.
Reliever Rylie Smith was the winning pitcher for the Reds. He pitched the last 3.2 innings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.