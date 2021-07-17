GLASGOW — The visiting Laurel Dodgers came away with a split Saturday in a Class A American Legion baseball doubleheader against the Glasgow Reds, winning 21-5 in Game 1 and losing 12-11 in Game 2.

The Dodgers pounded out 19 hits overall and scored 12 times in the seventh inning during the first game. The Reds used a 10-run first inning in hanging on to win the second game.

Ian Bauer homered in the Laurel win. Richie Cortese, Jaxon Wittmayer and Braeden Foos tacked on doubles.

Foos batted 4 for 5, while Wittmayer and Evan Caton drove in three runs apiece.

Caton was also the winning pitcher for the Dodgers.

The Reds received a double from Tatum Hansen.

In Game 2, Glasgow's Juliun Benson tripled and Tel Aune and Rauce Rhoads doubled. Both Benson and Rhoads had two hits each.

The Dodgers received a home run and double from Cortese. Caton also doubled for Laurel.

Reliever Rylie Smith was the winning pitcher for the Reds. He pitched the last 3.2 innings.

