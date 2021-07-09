DICKINSON, N.D. — Dickinson (North Dakota) pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a walk-off, 10-9, victory over the Laurel Dodgers at the Roughrider American Legion baseball tournament late Thursday night.

After the late finish Thursday, the Dodgers (23-18) met Laramie, Wyoming, at 8 a.m. Friday. Laramie pounded out 11 hits and spurred by a four-run second and six-run fourth, rolled to a 12-2 victory over Laurel. 

Richie Cortese was 2 for 4 at the plate with a triple and a home run for the Dodgers on Thursday. Cortese drove in four and scored a run.

Maverick Hoppman had two RBIs and a run for the Dodgers.

Dickinson scored two runs in the third and seven in the fourth for a 9-7 lead. 

Dodgers' reliever Aiden Hill pitched the final four innings, allowing only three hits and one run.

In the five-inning contest against Laramie, the Dodgers were held to three hits with Jaxon Wittmayer, Cortese and Braeden Foos all singling. Wittmayer and Cortese each scored a run for the Dodgers. 

The tourney continues through Sunday.

