HAVRE — Ian Bauer pitched a complete game and Richie Cortese tripled and drove in two runs as the Laurel Dodgers began play Thursday at the State A American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 6-4 victory over the Belgrade Bandits.
In other first-round games, the Gallatin Valley Outlaws beat the Glendive Blue Devils 8-2, while the Mission Valley Mariners prevailed over the Great Falls Chargers 11-2 and the Glacier Twins downed the host Havre Northstars 7-5.
Laurel 6, Belgrade 4
Bauer allowed eight hits and four earned runs over seven innings. He struck out four and walked two.
A four-run uprising in the sixth inning put the Dodgers ahead for keeps after the Bandits had constructed a 4-0 cushion early in the game.
"We fought through some adversity in the early going," Laurel coach Doug Studiner told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "Ian Bauer kept us in the game until we were able to scratch out a few runs.
"I’m proud of the kids. They never quit."
Jaxson Wittmayer, Bauer, Cortese, Ricky Temporal, JD Ketterling and Maverick Hoppman accounted for the Laurel hits.
Wittmayer and Hoppman scored two runs apiece.
Keaton Carter doubled for the Bandits, while teammate Brody Jacksha tripled.
Laurel (36-22) will play the Glacier Twins in the winner's bracket at 7 p.m. on Friday, while Belgrade will play the Havre Northstars at 1 p.m. in a loser-out contest.
Gallatin Valley 8, Glendive 2
Starter Brody Ayers pitched five shutout innings, allowing only two hits, to help propel the Outlaws over the Blue Devils. He struck out five and walked two.
Josh Majors and Brandon Beedie pitched in relief for the Outlaws.
Ayers and Bo Hays had two hits each for the Outlaws. Hays also had two stolen bases.
Patrick Dietz drove in three runs and Hays had two RBIs.
Riley Basta was responsible for two of Glendive's four hits.
Glendive will play Great Falls in a loser-out game at 10 a.m. Friday. Gallatin Valley will meet Mission Valley in the winner's bracket at 4 p.m.
Mission Valley 11, Great Falls 2
Dawson DuMont tripled and finished with four RBIs for the winning Mariners. Teammates Xavier Fisher and Daniel Kelsch had doubles.
Mission Valley jumped ahead 5-0 after three innings.
Great Falls was limited to three hits by a trio of Mission Valley pitchers.
Austin Armstrong hit a double for the Chargers.
Glacier 7, Havre 5
The Twins led 7-2 after a five-run second-inning outburst and kept the Northstars at bay the rest of the way.
Glacier's Stevyn Andrachick and Michael Glass had two hits each. Mason Peters drove in three runs and Andrachick had two RBIs.
Peters doubled and Andrachick tripled.
George Robbins was the winning pitcher with four innings of relief work. He allowed two hits and one earned run.
Caden Jenkins had two of Havre's four hits.
