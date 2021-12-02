BILLINGS — Senior twins Hannah and Haylee Adams, who helped lead Laurel High School to four consecutive state Class A girls golf championships, have signed letters of intent to continue their playing days at Montana State Billings, according to Jim O'Neil, coach of the Locomotives.
Hannah broke the Class A individual scoring record this year at state in Polson by shooting a 36-hole total of 146. She also won state in 2019.
Haylee, who placed fourth in 2021, and Hannah were a part of a state-tournament team this fall that broke Laurel's state scoring record from 2020 by 27 strokes.
Hannah also placed third at state in 2020 and tied for fourth in 2018.
Haylee placed fourth three times at state and third once since 2018.
