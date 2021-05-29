Billings native Leslie Spalding, who led San Diego State to seven consecutive NCAA regional appearances and two Mountain West titles, announced on Saturday that that she is retiring as the head women's golf coach.
"I’ve decided that 14 years is enough college coaching for me!" Spalding posted on Facebook. "I’m so grateful for the privilege of leading young women and making change for the better for SDSU.
"I’ll be staying in San Diego and traveling to Montana in the summer. It’s time to breathe, reflect, hope, and enjoy family."
The 52-year-old Spalding was the head coach at Montana State University from 2007-11 before being hired by SDSU in 2011.
She played on the LPGA Tour from 1996-2005, winning more than $600,000 in prize money and recording seven top-10 finishes.
A national search for Spalding's replacement will begin immediately, according to a SDSU press release.
In her 10 seasons in San Diego, Spalding guided the Aztecs to eight regional bids in nine chances (the 2020 postseason was canceled because of COVID) and had San Diego State representation in all nine NCAA regionals (SDSU had three individuals compete in the 2013 NCAA Regional in Norman, Oklahoma).
Prior to Spalding's arrival at San Diego State, the Aztecs had made the NCAA Regionals just five times in the 19 years since the regionals format began in 1993.
In addition to the two MW titles (2015 — the first in program history — and 2019) under her watch, SDSU also finished runner-up four times at the MW Championship.
"Leslie set a remarkable level of excellence in all areas," SDSU athletic director John David Wicker said in a school press release. "Her teams competed for conference championships and advanced to NCAA tournament play an incredible seven consecutive seasons. Her student-athletes shined off the course as well both in the classroom and as citizens. Leslie's impact on those individuals who played for her will be felt for decades to come."
Spalding played her high school golf at Billings Senior, winning individual and state team championships in 1986 and 1987 with the Broncs. She played in college at the University of Alabama.
She was inducted into the Montana State Golf Association Hall of Fame in 1999. Spalding won the Women's State Amateur in 1991 and 1992.
