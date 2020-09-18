HELENA — The Montana AAU has released the link for the Little Sullivan Award virtual banquet.
The ceremony will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Originally the annual banquet was scheduled for May 9 at Fairmont Hot Spring Resort, but that date was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
With the pandemic ongoing, the Montana AAU executive board recently decided to have a virtual banquet.
The four male finalists for the Little Sullivan are: former Montana Western football player Jason Ferris, former Dickinson State wrestler Gresh Jones, former Oregon State basketball player Tres Tinkle and former Carroll College basketball player Dane Warp.
The four female finalists for the Little Sullivan are: University of Montana golfer Teigan Avery, former North Dakota State University track and field athlete Paige Harris, former University of Montana basketball player McKenzie Johnston and former Butte state swimming champion Catherine Russo.
The link to watch the banquet is https://youtu.be/qky93qDwVqQ .
There is a “set reminder” option people can click and an alert will be sent to their phone, tablet or computer when the banquet is ready to start Sunday evening.
