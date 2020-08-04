Burlington's Braedon Foster hugs teammate Tyrelle Johnson after a 7-2 victory over Boulder-Arrowhead at Burlington field in the Little League All-Stars District 1 11-12 Majors baseball championship game on Tuesday.
The Little League state tournament will consist of four teams: Burlington and Boulder-Arrowhead from Billings and Mount Jumbo and Mount Sentinel of Missoula.
Burlington defeated Boulder-Arrowhead 7-2 in the District 1 Majors 11-12 All-Stars championship game Tuesday at Burlington field.
Mount Jumbo is the top-seeded team from District 2 and Mount Sentinel is No. 2.
The Majors 11-12 classification is the division where teams compete in the Little League Baseball World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Big Sky All-Stars represented Billings and Montana at the tourney in 2011.
In March, it was announced Little League International had suspended the season until at least May 11 because of the coronavirus crisis. Little League International also announced that when the suspension was over that individual districts should refer to state and local jurisdictions for guidelines and approval on if play could resume.
On April 30, Little League International canceled its World Series and regional tourneys in all seven divisions, which include baseball and softball, because of COVID-19 concerns. The decision to play during the regular season and state all-star tournaments was left to the local jurisdictions at the local and state level. District 1 received permission to resume activities in mid-May.
So, once the tourney champion is crowned on Sunday the Little League season will be complete in Montana. Jim Sommerville, the Little League administrator for Montana District 1, said there are no other state championships in the state this year because of the pandemic.
“It’s kind of nice we are still able to do something and be able to play,” he said.
In District 1, there were five teams in the Majors 11-12 all-star tournament and usually there are five to seven teams.
“Usually there is only one champion that moves on (from District 1), but this year we got special permission to have two play in the state tourney,” Sommerville said.
The state tourney will begin on Friday with Burlington vs. Mount Sentinel at 6 p.m. at Burlington field and Boulder-Arrowhead vs. Mount Jumbo at 6 p.m. at Arrowhead field.
On Saturday, games are scheduled for 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Locations and matchups are to be determined, but games will be played at either Arrowhead or Burlington.
On Sunday, the championship game is scheduled for 10 a.m. at either Arrowhead or Burlington field. If necessary, a second championship game will be at 1 p.m.
