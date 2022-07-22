MISSOULA — Hawaii showed Friday afternoon why it's regarded as the team to beat in the Little League Senior Western Regional softball tourney at Dale Clawson Complex.
The Aloha State squad whipped Missoula's representative, the Zootown All-Stars, by the score of 30-2 in a game that lasted four innings. Zootown was slated to face Montana in its second pool play game Friday night.
Sydney Goldbar had the big highlight for Zootown in its loss to Hawaii, hammering a solo home run in the second inning. Missoula's second run came in the third when Rachel Taylor singled and came in to score on an Irene Griswold ground out.
Zootown will play twice on Saturday, starting with a game against Washington at 9 a.m. and a contest with Southern California at 12:30 p.m.
Pool play will end on Sunday afternoon, followed by quarterfinal action on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. The semifinals will be held on Tuesday morning and the championship is Tuesday night.
—Bill Speltz, Missoulian
