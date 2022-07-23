MISSOULA — The Zootown All-Stars of Missoula split in pool play Saturday in the Little League Senior Softball Western Regional at Dale Clawson Complex.
The team whipped Washington on Saturday morning, 24-7. In the afternoon, Zootown lost to Southern California, 14-2, to move to 2-2 in pool play.
Key to the win over Washington was a seven-run surge in the first inning. Alyssa Hanninen had an RBI double and Haley Sellers, Sydney Goldbar, Tahina Samuela, Eden Gilder and Irene Griswold had RBI singles. Goldbar added a home run in the second inning as the host team built a lead and maintained it for the duration.
Manager Jim Gray noted that Brooke Schafer was a force behind the plate, throwing out two runners trying to steal. Griswold was strong at shortstop and Rachel Taylor and Gilder were rock solid in the outfield.
In the afternoon, Southern California jumped on Zootown for nine runs in the second inning and never looked back. Sellers led Missoula with two hits.
On Friday night, Zootown posted its first win in pool play, a 14-4 decision over Billings in a game that lasted five innings.
Goldbar was 3 for 3 with a double. Gilder was 2 for 2 with a double and a walk.
Hanninen and Samuela both pitched for Zootown. Hanninen started and Samuela came on in the third, recording three strikeouts.
"The girls showed a lot of heart," Gray said. "They had a really rough opening first game (loss to Hawaii) and just came back and settled in.
"They weren't frustrated or down. They came out and were level-headed and just consistent. I was very proud of how resilient they were."
Pool play will end on Sunday afternoon, followed by quarterfinal action on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. The semifinals will be held on Tuesday morning and the championship is Tuesday night.
—Bill Speltz, Missoulian
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.