MISSOULA — The Zootown All-Stars beat Washington Sunday night, 10-3, to earn a berth in Tuesday's semifinal round of the Little League Senior Softball Western Regional at Dale Clawson Complex.

Missoula will play at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday with a spot in the finals on the line. The championship is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Dale Clawson Complex.

Liberty Rogers earned the complete-game pitching win. She allowed three earned runs on seven hits with seven walks and five strikeouts in seven innings.

Zootown piled up 13 hits to seven for Washington. Irene Griswold led Missoula with four singles and three RBIs. Sydney Goldbar had two singles and two RBIs and Eden Gilder two hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.

Missoula will take a 4-3 record into the semifinals. The team to beat is Hawaii, who topped Zootown in the first game for both teams Friday, 30-2.

 

 

  

 

