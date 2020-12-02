MILES CITY — Livingston's Skylar Higgs has signed to play softball for the Miles Community College Pioneers, MCC announced Tuesday. 

Higgs excelled as a three-sport star for the Rangers playing softball, basketball and volleyball.

"Skylar is a multi-sport standout. She is athletic and will be a monumental player for MCC Softball," MCC coach Shawna Juarez said in a press release.

"I chose MCC because I thought it would be a good place for me to start academically. I also knew from the minute I walked on campus and met the team that I wanted to be apart of the softball family," Higgs said in the release.

