MILES CITY — Livingston's Skylar Higgs has signed to play softball for the Miles Community College Pioneers, MCC announced Tuesday.
Higgs excelled as a three-sport star for the Rangers playing softball, basketball and volleyball.
"Skylar is a multi-sport standout. She is athletic and will be a monumental player for MCC Softball," MCC coach Shawna Juarez said in a press release.
"I chose MCC because I thought it would be a good place for me to start academically. I also knew from the minute I walked on campus and met the team that I wanted to be apart of the softball family," Higgs said in the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.